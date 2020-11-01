Forsyth officials request action plan from Cardinal to resolve service concerns

Forsyth and Mecklenburg county officials have sent a letter to the state's health secretary outlining their formal concerns about Cardinal Innovations' oversight and funding decisions.
The joint Oct. 23 letter was directed to Dr. Mandy Cohen and Trey Sutten, Cardinal's chief executive. It was signed by Forsyth manager Dudley Watts and Mecklenburg manager Dena Diorio.
The letter was first reported on Friday by Charlotte TV station WSOC.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, is the state's largest behavioral health managed care organization. The MCOs oversee providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians, utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
Forsyth and Mecklenburg said the letter represents "formally outlining our concerns as it relates to the behavioral health services managed, coordinated, facilitated and monitored by Cardinal Innovations."
"It is important for us to outline our specific concerns and to request action."
The counties want Cardinal to provide an action plan by Nov. 9. Forsyth officials said Oct. 20 that requesting such a plan was one of their options.
If the action plan does not resolve Forsyth and Mecklenburg's concerns, the largest two counties in Cardinal's 20-county network could request that Cohen allow them to sever their ties with Cardinal.
"Our counties are joining together in an effort to seek prompt resolution from both NCDHHS and Cardinal Innovations as our residents cannot continue waiting," according to the letter. "If resolution is not met, we will have no choice but to explore additional options as defined in NCGS 122C-115."
By state law, Cohen is required to approve any county move between the state's seven behavioral health MCOs.
The Cabarrus and Union counties' board of commissioners approved such a request Oct. 19. DHHS has not formally acted on their request.
David Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth commissioner, said Sunday he had no comment about the action plan.
Areas of concern
Cardinal also oversees providers in Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes counties in the Triad.
Cardinal’s importance can be measured in part by the fact that it handled more than $735 million in annual federal and state Medicaid money in fiscal 2018-19, as well as $118 million in non-Medicaid revenue.
Forsyth and Mecklenburg officials said they are concerned that Cardinal is not properly performing in service categories that include:
* Gaps and delays in service authorization;
* Approving lower levels of care than was clinically recommended;
* Limited (level of) local providers; and
* A lack of seamless service transition during emergency room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
"These barriers often increase the length of stays in ERs and/or place residents in high-risk circumstances during waiting periods for authorization or service access," the letter said.
"Children in foster care and adult wards represent our most vulnerable populations and are heavily impacted by these barriers."
The counties said recent efforts with Cardinal to resolve the service concerns have not worked.
"We continue to experience ongoing challenges with fragmented discharge planning from ERs, gaps in service provision during high behavioral health acuity circumstances, delayed authorizations and a restricted provider network for foster children and adult wards," according to the letter.
Support Local Journalism
"Covering the gap to ensure the residents of our counties are safe and have seamless access to needed behavioral health services has taxed our Social Services caseworkers and created significant county costs.
Forsyth cited as an example in the letter that it spends about $125,000 annually "to cover unauthorized treatment and placement services for foster youth including, but not limited to, therapeutic foster care." There are 237 children currently in foster care in Forsyth.
Cardinal background
Cohen told WSOC on Friday's report that she is pondering whether, like Martin, the issues with Cardinal is representative "of a weak mental-health system that is plaguing our state, or is there something specific going on with Cardinal that it isn't living up to its obligations."
"That's what we need to dig into. We want to make sure folks are getting the care they need at the time that they need it."
Cohen approved Sutten becoming Cardinal's top executive in January 2018, two months after Cohen disbanded Cardinal's board of directors in November 2017 and dismissed Richard Topping as chief executive.
The firing of Topping in November 2017 represented the climax of regulatory and legal probes into his performance as Cardinal’s top executive.
The Cardinal board was revamped in large part because Cohen determined the previous board, led by chairwoman Lucy Drake, had acted inappropriately in paying about $3.8 million in severance to Topping and other Cardinal executives as part of their dismissals.
The Cabarrus and Union commissioners' votes included a joint request directing county officials to transition to Partners Behavioral Health Management, based in Gastonia. Partners serves nine counties: Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rutherford, Surry and Yadkin.
"We have been committed partners in Union and Cabarrus counties for decades," Sutten said in an Oct. 20 statement. "We have been working hard at these relationships and feel that our joint efforts have been headed in the right direction, so yesterday’s activities were especially disappointing.
"Our focus is on our members receiving the services they need, supporting our providers who take care of them, and ensuring that as a system, we do the right thing for our most vulnerable citizens.
"Regardless of the outcome, we’re staying focused on our mission and serving members across all of our counties, including those in the Triad."
Forsyth response
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Oct. 20 that he and Forsyth vice chairman Don Martin "have had a number of calls and conversations about service levels," in particular with older youth foster care placements, with Cardinal and DHHS officials.
"I would say right now Cardinal is aware they must improve, or Forsyth will also be looking at their options," Lambeth said. "Cardinal has committed to action plans to improve and understands the seriousness of the concerns in Forsyth."
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said Oct. 20 that "the majority of complaints that I am receiving are from constituents who are not receiving in-home services as required."
"It appears to be a worker shortage from what I can determine. Families are complaining that shifts are being missed repeatedly."
Lambeth said that "Cardinal gets paid to provide these services, and for a variety of reasons can't meet their obligations to these families. That is unacceptable."
Forsyth and Mecklenburg said they have had to spend county dollars to pay for services pending Cardinal authorization. They said they have provided "a multitude of member-specific" examples to Cardinal for review.
For example, Martin said there is a shortage of group rooms locally and statewide, and Cardinal has struggled to find matches that in some instances have led to Forsyth Department of Social Services officials to secure the placement and seek reimbursement from Cardinal.
Advocate response
Laurie Coker, a former CenterPoint Human Services board member and president of statewide advocacy group NC CANSO, said she is concerned about more than just Cardinal's inefficiencies with services oversight.
"We must also hold our state to task for its dismissive operational culture," Coker said. "The state has a substantial role in setting expectation and accountability for responsive human service system development.
"Community level advocates have not found the state responsive, either. We do not even get replies to some of our emails."
Coker said addressing behavioral health issues effectively "involves so much more than dollars."
"System user voices and quality in terms of outcomes in the lives of individuals and families must not be marginalized in planning, funding, service development and service implementation if a system is to be a high-value system."
Coker said that "whatever happens here in our county, we cannot wait for progress another several months, no matter who is managing."
336-727-7376
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.