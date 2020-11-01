Forsyth officials request action plan from Cardinal to resolve service concerns

The Cabarrus and Union commissioners' votes included a joint request directing county officials to transition to Partners Behavioral Health Management, based in Gastonia. Partners serves nine counties: Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rutherford, Surry and Yadkin.

"We have been committed partners in Union and Cabarrus counties for decades," Sutten said in an Oct. 20 statement. "We have been working hard at these relationships and feel that our joint efforts have been headed in the right direction, so yesterday’s activities were especially disappointing.

"Our focus is on our members receiving the services they need, supporting our providers who take care of them, and ensuring that as a system, we do the right thing for our most vulnerable citizens.

"Regardless of the outcome, we’re staying focused on our mission and serving members across all of our counties, including those in the Triad."

Forsyth response

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Oct. 20 that he and Forsyth vice chairman Don Martin "have had a number of calls and conversations about service levels," in particular with older youth foster care placements, with Cardinal and DHHS officials.