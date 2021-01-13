Forsyth opinions split on second Trump impeachment

Kevin Farmer, the chairman of the Democratic Party in Forsyth County, said Trump will now be remembered as the only president to be impeached twice.

"Bullies and demagogues who foment hatred and violence should not be allowed to walk away unscathed from the consequences," Farmer said. "As a sitting president, Donald Trump incited an act of domestic terrorism."

Farmer said the impeachment "is not justice, but it's a start."

Linda Petrou, a Forsyth County resident who sits on state GOP's central committee called impeachment "a major mistake" that would end up hurting the Biden administration.

"I think it will tear this country apart even further," Petrou said. I'm really afraid of what is coming if this happens. They have been after Donald Trump from the minute he came down the escalator, and they will do anything to get rid of him. It is just insanity. Joe Biden has a narrow majority and he is going to need Republicans. I'm scared."

Petrou said his take on Jan. 6 was that "Trump was being Trump" when he spoke to supporters.

"Trump is always outrageous," she said. "But he did say go peacefully."