Forsyth passes 100,000 case threshold for COVID-19 pandemic

Forsyth County has reached another sobering COVID-19 milestone by surpassing the 100,000 new-case threshold, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

Forsyth was reported with 776 cases for the week that ended June 18, down 15.1% from the previous report. It was the lowest weekly total since 724 for the week that ended May 7.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

Forsyth is at 100,114 cases for the pandemic. Of the 776 new reported cases, DHHS said 82 represented people who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

There were no additional COVID-deaths in Forsyth last week, leaving the total at 836 since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

Forsyth has been designated as a county with high COVID-19 levels by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its last three weekly reports.

On June 6, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said city residents are being advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

Alleghany, Davie, Guilford, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin also are designated by the CDC as counties with high COVID-19 levels.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

With the shift from medium to high, the CDC recommends residents wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Respirator and surgical masks offer the most protection.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test. People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks increased from 17 to 19 in the latest DHHS update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

As was the case in the previous DHHS report, most of the new outbreaks currently involve fewer than seven residents and/or staff members.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks increased by 28 to 198, and infected residents rose by 46 to 145.

There have been no reported COVID deaths related to residents and staff in Forsyth long-term care centers.

Outbreaks of more than 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 58 staff members (up three from last week) and 48 residents infected (up 18).

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 69 staff (up four) and nine residents (up one).

* Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with 18 residents (up three) and seven staff (up two).

* Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, unchanged with 14 residents and four staff.

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 12 staff (up one) and 12 residents (up one), and at Forsyth County Jail with 12 inmates and two staff.

Statewide

There were 23,211 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending June 18. Of those individuals, 2,593 were considered as re-infected.

That's compared with 23,787 cases for the week ending June 11 and 25,965 for the week ending June 4.

Across North Carolina, the daily peak for new cases last week was 4,150 on June 13.

North Carolina’s total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.84 million.

There were 11 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 25,151.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 839, down from 887 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 800 last week, up 25 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 165 COVID-19 patients, up two from the previous week.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 19.1 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s down from 18.4 million and 26.3 million the previous two weeks.

