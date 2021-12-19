Forsyth picks Liberty Street site for school maintenance operations

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday voted to move forward with buying a 1.3-acre site on Liberty Street for expansion of maintenance operations in conjunction with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
With the clock ticking on the departure of existing school maintenance operations from a site on Lansing Drive sold to TW Garner Food Co., county officials said buying the property at 3810 N. Liberty St. will allow them to replace the Lansing Drive site and consolidate some maintenance tasks between school and county.
The county already has maintenance operations running out of other property it owns at 3736 N. Liberty St. nearby.
The new 1.3-acre site would come with a building that has 17,500 square feet of space, but that's not enough: If the county moves forward, it would plan to add another 10,000 square feet of space for maintenance shop operations. The building on the site was built in 1955 and needs repairs.
Garner bought 31 acres on Lansing Drive from the county last summer for an expanded warehouse and room for future expansion. The company headquarters will remain in downtown Winston-Salem.
As part of the purchase from the county, the county leased back some of the site to continue using it for school maintenance operations. There's a two-year limit on the lease from the time Garner finishes construction, Kirby Robinson told commissioners on Thursday. Robinson is the assistant general services director for the county.
Since the land sale to Garner, school fueling operations have moved to the county's existing Liberty Street site, and the buses formerly parked on the property have been dispersed to other locations.
The county plans to spend $725,000 for the purchase of the 1.3 acres on Liberty, but that's just the start of the costs: The total, including expansion of the building, repairs and a $500,000 expansion to the county's existing Liberty Street maintenance operations, is expected to reach some $3.9 million.
The county had already designated $2.1 million for the project, and expects to get another $500,000 from the schools' sale of surplus property. That leaves a $1.3 million gap that county officials say they can pay for from bonds or other funds.
The 1.3-acre site on Liberty is now owned by Flamengos Investments LLC. Under the terms of the county's purchase contract, the county will have 60 days to make sure the site is suitable, with two 30-day extensions possible.
