Forsyth picks Liberty Street site for school maintenance operations

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday voted to move forward with buying a 1.3-acre site on Liberty Street for expansion of maintenance operations in conjunction with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

With the clock ticking on the departure of existing school maintenance operations from a site on Lansing Drive sold to TW Garner Food Co., county officials said buying the property at 3810 N. Liberty St. will allow them to replace the Lansing Drive site and consolidate some maintenance tasks between school and county.

The county already has maintenance operations running out of other property it owns at 3736 N. Liberty St. nearby.

The new 1.3-acre site would come with a building that has 17,500 square feet of space, but that's not enough: If the county moves forward, it would plan to add another 10,000 square feet of space for maintenance shop operations. The building on the site was built in 1955 and needs repairs.

Garner bought 31 acres on Lansing Drive from the county last summer for an expanded warehouse and room for future expansion. The company headquarters will remain in downtown Winston-Salem.