Forsyth plans spending boost for schools but no tax hike

Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts is recommending a budget for 2022-23 with no tax increase and a 6.2% increase in spending.

If approved, the county would give the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools $155.2 million toward the school system's current expense budget.

That's $7.3 million less than the $162.4 million the system has requested. The amount is about $4 million more than the schools are getting in the current fiscal year, and $11.4 million more than the system got in the original 2021-22 budget.

The county tax rate would remain at 67.78 cents for every $100 of taxable property.

The county budget would total $531.2 million, a $31 million increase over the 2021-22 adopted budget, and $27.8 million more than the 2021-22 budget as it was amended to take into account higher sales tax receipts.

Watts told commissioners as he presented the budget on Thursday that dealing with inflation will be among the biggest challenges in the coming year.

“It is at a 40-year high,” Watts said. “Where that is going and what is happening to federal monetary policy are all things that we are going to be dealing with.”

The other big challenge will be supply-chain issues that have county officials scrambling to acquire the basic items needed to run county government – whether that’s hand sanitizer or patrol cars for sheriff’s deputies.

So far, Watts said, the county has not had a problem keeping construction projects on track.

“When you are not able to get a key component in construction in a construction time frame, it creates challenges with the entire rest of the project,” Watts said.

Watts is proposing a $5.2 million increase in spending for the sheriff's office, from $64.1 million to $69.3 million, partially offset by a revenue increase of $750,000.

The biggest driver of the increase in sheriff's office spending was increased personnel costs.

Other net increases amounting to more than $1 million included social services, up $1.4 million and general services, up $1.3 million.

On the revenue side, sales tax revenues continue to be a bright spot in county finances. The 2022-23 budget proposes a 10% increase in sales tax revenue, from $93 million to $102 million.

But while the growth in property tax revenue sees a predicted increase of only 3%, those taxes are still projected to increase revenue by $8.5 million in the coming year.

The proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year shows the county with 2,224 full-time and 267 part-time positions. The number of full-time jobs will be up 11 and the number of part-time jobs drops by three.

But Watts said the biggest challenge is filling vacant jobs: The county has 400 vacant positions — including 36 in the Department of Social Services economic services division, and 76 in the jail.

To keep pay competitive, the county has contracted with a consultant to review the county's pay and employee classification plan. The budget includes $5.9 million to carry out any recommended pay increases that come out of the review.

Here are the next steps for the county in its budget cycle:

*A detailed budget review starts at 9 a.m. on June 2.

*A public hearing on the budget, in which residents can give their comments, will be held at 2 p.m. on June 6 at the Government Center. Those wishing to give comments remotely may call 336-422-1200 at 1:45 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

*Budget workshops will be held June 7 and 8 at 9 a.m.

*A special meeting, where the commissioners may possibly adopt the budget, will be held on June 9 at 2 p.m.

