Forsyth providing monkeypox vaccine to exposed and high-risk people

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, available by appointment only, for those who may have been exposed to or at high risk of exposure to the disease, the agency says in a statement.

There are 1,470 cases in the United States and 11 cases in North Carolina, the health department said. No cases have been diagnosed in Forsyth County.

"Anyone can get monkeypox, although many of the individuals recently diagnosed with monkeypox self-identify as being men who have sex with other men," said Joshua Swift, the public health director Joshua Swift. "The virus does not spread exclusively through any one gender, sexual, or social network."

The Jynneos vaccine can prevent illness and more severe symptoms if given within two weeks to people exposed to monkeypox, the health department said.

Because of the limited supply, the vaccine will be given to people who have had close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, in addition to men who have sex with men or transgender people who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, the health department said.

Doses available at the Forsyth health department should be enough to administer the two-dose vaccine to 230 people, the health department said. So far, a small number of vaccinations have been administered to people identified as close contacts to known cases.

Appointments can be made by calling 336-703-3100, the agency said.

Supply is limited, but Forsyth County health officials are anticipating additional vaccine in the coming weeks. The agency also expects eligibility criteria to expand as the vaccine supply increases.

A monkeypox rash may initially appear similar to pimples, blisters, or raised bumps that appear on the face, hands or other parts of the body, the health department said.

The rash may be accompanied by fever and chills. People with a rash that looks like monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider.

People who have had close contacts to a known monkeypox case but have no symptoms should contact their local health department.

Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids; respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex. It can also be spread through and touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or bodily fluids.

The illness typically lasts two to four weeks and is rarely fatal, the health department said.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is one of seven statewide health departments that received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine.

The local health department was chosen to receive the vaccine because of its capacity and location, which lets it act as a hub for other health departments in surrounding counties that might need the vaccine, the Forsyth agency said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers across the country to be alert for patients who have rashes consistent with monkeypox, regarding of whether these people have traveled abroad or have specific risk factors for monkeypox, the CDC said.

The CDC is working with state and local health officials to identify people who have come into contact with monkeypox so they can monitor their health.