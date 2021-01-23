Forsyth public health continues to field high demand for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

"I believe this vaccine is good for us. It is not something we should fear."

State update

DHHS reported 7,181 new cases statewide for an overall total of 712,716.

That followed 7,436 reported Friday, 7,187 on Thursday and 6,415 on Wednesday.

There were 122 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide Saturday, following 125 on Friday and 139 deaths on Thursday. The daily high is 142 reported Jan. 10.

Overall, 8,586 North Carolinians have died as a result of COVID-19.

With Friday's count, January became the deadliest month for the pandemic at 1,785. The previous high was 1,542 deaths during December.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the number stood at 3,416. It is down 98 from Friday and at the lowest level since 3,339 on Dec. 30. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

The same trend held true in the 17-county Triad region, where 921 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Saturday's report, down 25 from Friday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 14 weeks.