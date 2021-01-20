Forsyth re-opens vaccination appointment website at 5 p.m.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will reopen its vaccination appointment website at 5 p.m. today — Wednesday, Jan. 20 — with the goal of accommodating up to 2,700 individuals.
Go to forsyth.cc/covidupdate to schedule online
The next round of appointments will be made for Sunday through Tuesday at the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds off Deacon Boulevard. The plan is to provide vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, while weekend hours have not been formalized.
Appointments will be accepted for people ages 65 and older and for healthcare workers in the Phase 1A category. The appointments are based on the latest vaccine allotment from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The website opened for the first time for 7 1/2 hours on Jan. 16 before filling all 2,300 appointments through Saturday.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Tuesday the department expects to increase its daily vaccination dose totals from 550 to more than 1,000 with the move to the Fairgrounds. The department has vaccinated about 7,100 individuals to date.
The department suspended call-in appointments Jan. 7. It has a stand-by list for potential appointments between Wednesday and Saturday if there are cancellations.
People making online appointments will receive an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment if necessary. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.
Screening questions will be reviewed by staff, and those who do not meet the criteria will have their appointments canceled.
“The goal is to get into a rhythm of opening up appointments in the later part of one week for the following week,” Swift said. “Once those are booked up, we’ll close appointments” until the next weekly cycle begins.
Novant Health Inc. officials expressed confidence Tuesday that the system will open its mass-vaccination site Monday in the former Sears store at Hanes Mall.
Novant also has plans to vaccinate about 150 people with a local clinic Saturday focused on minority communities. The site had not been confirmed as of noon Wednesday.
Swift said the county currently has 12 vaccinators available. He said conversations are underway with Novant and Atrium Health about getting staff from the healthcare systems for the county mass-vaccination site.
