Forsyth re-opens vaccination appointment website at 5 p.m.

People making online appointments will receive an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment if necessary. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.

Screening questions will be reviewed by staff, and those who do not meet the criteria will have their appointments canceled.

“The goal is to get into a rhythm of opening up appointments in the later part of one week for the following week,” Swift said. “Once those are booked up, we’ll close appointments” until the next weekly cycle begins.

Novant Health Inc. officials expressed confidence Tuesday that the system will open its mass-vaccination site Monday in the former Sears store at Hanes Mall.

Novant also has plans to vaccinate about 150 people with a local clinic Saturday focused on minority communities. The site had not been confirmed as of noon Wednesday.

Swift said the county currently has 12 vaccinators available. He said conversations are underway with Novant and Atrium Health about getting staff from the healthcare systems for the county mass-vaccination site.

