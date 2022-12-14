Forsyth reaches 10-week high for new weekly COVID-19 case count

Forsyth County had a 2½-month high in its new COVID-19 weekly case count last week, but with no additional related deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' latest COVID-19 dashboard update Wednesday.

The update covered the week that ended Dec. 10.

The county has had 933 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic erupted in mid-March 2020.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

There have been 505 males and 427 females who have died in Forsyth from COVID-19.

Those ages 75 and older represent 490 of the Forsyth COVID-related deaths, along with 212 ages 65 to 74, 185 ages 50 to 64, 41 ages 25 to 49, two ages 18 to 24, two ages infant to 17, and one whose age has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, there were 541 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth, up from a revised 402 and 256 in the previous two reports.

It is the highest weekly case count since 798 for the week that ended Sept. 24.

About 20%, or 108, of the latest weekly cases were considered as reinfections.

Forsyth has had 118,133 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Forsyth Health Director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Priest has said he expects another uptick later this year and into early 2023 as more people spend more time indoors during the holidays without mask restrictions in place.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks has gone up by five to 12 in the latest dashboard update.

That includes several facilities with new, but currently small, outbreaks.

The Forsyth County Detention Center also has a new outbreak involving seven inmates.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 108, down 15 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 39, up 13.

At least seven long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said the weekly outbreak report “is a combination of current and past outbreaks.”

“It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, with 22 residents, including one death, and 10 staff (both unchanged).

* Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, newly listed with 21 patients and one resident.

* Brookdale Reynolda Road, with 18 residents and four staff (both unchanged).

* Trinity Glen, with 15 residents (up one) and five staff (unchanged).

* Trinity Elms, newly listed with 11 staff and five residents.

COVID-19 statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 12,955, up from a revised 11,418 in the previous report.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 2,505, or 19.3%, were considered re-infected.

Not only has the statewide weekly case count doubled over the past three reports, but the latest count is the highest since 15,905 for the week that ended Sept. 24.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic has surpassed 3.3 million.

There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week for a total of 27,580 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 709, up 52 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 698 last week, up from 657 in the previous report.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 169 COVID-19 patients, up from 143 in the previous report.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BQ 1.1 subvariant made up 30.4% of new cases from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, along with 25.6% the BA.5 subvariant, 15.5% the BQ.1 subvariant, 9.1% the BF.7 subvariant and 7.9% the BA.2.75 subvariant.

DHHS lists 10 active subvariants.

Priest warned that newer subvariants of the virus are very contagious, even among people have either been vaccinated or exposed to COVID-19.

“By this point, most of us have either had COVID or some kind of natural immunity or been vaccinated, or both,” Priest said.

DHHS reported 15.2 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 13.4 million and 10.4 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.