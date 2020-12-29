Forsyth reaches 20,000 COVID-19 cases. Forsyth, NC see another record high in hospitalizations

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 10 weeks. The Charlotte region currently has the second-highest number, with 818 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

DHHS said its next outbreak reports for child care, K-12 schools and long-term care and correctional facilities won't be released until Jan. 5.

“Don’t get numb to these numbers,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Dec. 22. "Even though they have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks, they are too high.

"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas. We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines.

Red alert

Forsyth is on the DHHS list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.

The latest update, released Dec. 22, designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread. Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes.