Forsyth reaches 20,000 COVID-19 cases. Forsyth, NC see another record high in hospitalizations

Forsyth County has surpassed the 20,000 mark for COVID-19 cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Triad and North Carolina hit another daily high in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
With the 130 cases reported Tuesday, Forsyth is at 20,077 since mid-March.
The daily case totals have slowed considerably over the past three days, counting 133 reported Monday and 117 on Sunday.
It's the first time since Nov. 5-7 that Forsyth has had three consecutive days with fewer than 140 new cases.
The highest number of new cases ever reported for a single day was 353 on Dec. 19.
Forsyth has reported 6,539 cases of COVID-19 so far in December, representing more than 32% of all the county's COVID-19 cases.
It's likely the daily case counts are down in part because of fewer tests being conducted in the county over the Christmas holiday period.
DHHS reported about 800 tests were conducted in Forsyth on Sunday with a 12.3% positive test rate. That followed 600 tests conducted Saturday.
The highest positivity rate Forsyth has seen was 12.9%, reached four times this month with the last time being Dec. 19.
There were no additional deaths in Forsyth, keeping the total count at 221.
With 55 of those deaths occurring this month, December has the month since the pandemic began.
N.C. update
The statewide total for COVID-19 cases reached 524,279 after DHHS reported 3,563 new cases Tuesday.
The daily total for the past two days is down significantly from 7,703 cases reported Thursday, 6,345 reported Friday and 5,371 reported Saturday.
The statewide death toll reached 6,574 after an additional 13 deaths were reported Tuesday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
A record 3,377 North Carolinians were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday. That's up 185 from the previous high of 3,192 on Monday.
The pandemic's squeeze on the Triad's three major health care systems tightened again last week in patients requiring care in intensive-care units.
The 17-county Triad region had a record 969 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up from 35 from the previous record of 934 on Monday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 10 weeks. The Charlotte region currently has the second-highest number, with 818 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
DHHS said its next outbreak reports for child care, K-12 schools and long-term care and correctional facilities won't be released until Jan. 5.
“Don’t get numb to these numbers,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Dec. 22. "Even though they have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks, they are too high.
"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas. We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines.
Red alert
Forsyth is on the DHHS list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Dec. 22, designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread. Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, urges North Carolinians to look at the map, see what color their county is, and “heed the recommendations, limit the number of households you are interacting with and limiting to just essential activities.”
The state's positive test rate was at 13.5% out of 18,089 tests conducted Sunday. That's the lowest daily test count over the past 30 days.
The record high was 14.7% out of 35,120 tests conducted Saturday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 85.2% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 17,106 out of 20,077. There are 2,750 active cases in the county.
