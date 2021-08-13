Forsyth reaches 200,000 mark for partially vaccinated residents. Daily cases, hospitalizations remain elevated

“That is a concern, and we want to tell people that it’s important to get the second dose to get full immunity and full protection you need from both doses,” Swift said.

Swift said individuals are told they have the option of getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supplies allow “so they don’t have to worry about coming back.”

Swift said other motivating factors for getting first doses have been students preparing to go back to school, individuals responding to vaccination mandates by their employer, overall concern about the surge in the delta variant, or they have seen family or a friend become infected with COVID-19.

Statewide update

Across North Carolina, there have been just more than 1.1 million COVID-19 cases and 13,826 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 20 since Thursday’s report.

Local and state public-health officials have been saying for weeks that more than 94% of individuals getting infected by COVID-19 are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.