Forsyth reaches 200,000 mark for partially vaccinated residents. Daily cases, hospitalizations remain elevated

Forsyth County has crossed the 200,000 mark for residents with at least one vaccine dose, a silver lining while key COVID-19 metrics remain at or near highs for the vaccine period of the pandemic.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth has 200,144 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 52% of all residents. Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 184,922, or 48%.
DHHS also reported that 10 million vaccine doses have been administered since late December.
“This pandemic is not over. The Delta variant is racing across the state, fueled by high rates of unvaccinated individuals," Kody Kinsley, DHHS' chief deputy secretary for Health, said in a statement Friday.
"COVID-19 vaccines are our best tool to slow the spread, save lives and put this pandemic in the rearview mirror."
Forsyth was listed with 200 new COVID-19 cases after having 208 on Wednesday. Those are the highest daily counts since 215 on Feb. 11, while the pandemic daily high is 318 on Jan. 16.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 39,568 cases and 436 deaths, with no additional death reported Friday.
Meanwhile, the statewide new case count was reported at 6,628 — the second highest daily total since 6,959 on Jan. 29.
As of noon Friday, there were 2,483 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19, mostly unvaccinated individuals infected with the delta variant.
The count is not only up 74 from Thursday’s report, but the statewide total is at its highest level since 2,523 on Feb. 5.
The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9 after being as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region alone had 548 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 18 from Thursday’s report.
Modest increase
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
County health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that DHHS' promotion of a four-set of $25 gift cards for the first dose has spurred a modest increase in vaccinations.
The county health department provided the four-set to 571 individuals on Tuesday after serving about 300 individuals on Aug. 4. The gift card offer resumed Friday, again while supplies last.
Swift said he is aware some individuals could get their first dose for the sake of the gift card, and then not return for the second dose three to four weeks later.
“That is a concern, and we want to tell people that it’s important to get the second dose to get full immunity and full protection you need from both doses,” Swift said.
Swift said individuals are told they have the option of getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supplies allow “so they don’t have to worry about coming back.”
Swift said other motivating factors for getting first doses have been students preparing to go back to school, individuals responding to vaccination mandates by their employer, overall concern about the surge in the delta variant, or they have seen family or a friend become infected with COVID-19.
Statewide update
Across North Carolina, there have been just more than 1.1 million COVID-19 cases and 13,826 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 20 since Thursday’s report.
Local and state public-health officials have been saying for weeks that more than 94% of individuals getting infected by COVID-19 are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.
Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant Health Inc.’s chief medical and scientific officer, said Tuesday that the health system is on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases that health officials saw in their hospitals in January.
“Unfortunately, we have more than a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions today compared to just three weeks ago,” Eskioglu said.
“More than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated and they are sicker than the patients we saw during earlier surges. Entire families are presenting in our emergency rooms for COVID testing.”
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.
“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said.
“With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”
With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline “is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly.”
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he expects the delta variant surge to begin to ease in late September to early October.
Other metrics
The latest statewide positive test rate was 11.6%, based on 51,902 tests conducted Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 10.3% based on 1,450 tests conducted Wednesday.
As of noon Friday, DHHS said 63% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists just under 5 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.62 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 372,910 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 56% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 100 North Carolina counties as being at either high or substantial levels of transmission.
“We are at a critical point in the trajectory of this pandemic," said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, DHHS' state health director and chief medical officer.
"Layered protection is crucial to fight this more contagious Delta variant and weather the storm — vax up, mask up and urge others to do the same."
