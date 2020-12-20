Forsyth reaches 200 COVID-19 related deaths for pandemic

Forsyth County has reached another somber COVID-19 threshold, this time 200 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.

The county's death toll increased by three, according to Sunday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There were seven deaths reported Thursday, the second highest total for the county.

Forsyth's case count was reported at 254, down from a record 353 reported Saturday. The overall total is at 18,341.

The daily case count in Forsyth has been more than 300 five times during the pandemic — all since Dec. 9.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

DHHS reported 6,900 cases statewide, up from 6,164 reported Saturday, but down from a record high of 8,444 reported Friday. The overall statewide total is at 479,168 since mid-March.

The statewide death total reached 6,224 after an additional 40 were reported Sunday. The daily high for deaths is 98, reported Wednesday, followed by 86 reported Thursday.