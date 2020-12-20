Forsyth reaches 200 COVID-19 related deaths for pandemic

Forsyth County has reached another somber COVID-19 threshold, this time 200 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.
The county's death toll increased by three, according to Sunday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There were seven deaths reported Thursday, the second highest total for the county.
Forsyth's case count was reported at 254, down from a record 353 reported Saturday. The overall total is at 18,341.
The daily case count in Forsyth has been more than 300 five times during the pandemic — all since Dec. 9.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
DHHS reported 6,900 cases statewide, up from 6,164 reported Saturday, but down from a record high of 8,444 reported Friday. The overall statewide total is at 479,168 since mid-March.
The statewide death total reached 6,224 after an additional 40 were reported Sunday. The daily high for deaths is 98, reported Wednesday, followed by 86 reported Thursday.
"I am very worried for our state. Everyone must act right now to protect each other," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement Friday. "Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now."
One slight silver lining is the number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped from a record high of 2,846 reported Saturday to 2,748 — the lowest level since 2,730 on Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region had 824 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, up five from Saturday, but down 11 from the daily high of 829 reported Friday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past nine weeks.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said last week.
The state's positive test rate was 10.6% out of a record 72,573 tests conducted Friday. That's down from 12.5% out of 61,596 tests conducted Thursday.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive for the virus tied a record 12.9% out of 1,450 tests on Friday. A 12.9% rate also occurred from tests conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Friday, 81.1% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 14,387 out of 17,734. There were 3,150 active cases in the county.
Social warnings
Cohen recommends that anyone planning to attend a Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday gathering get a COVID-19 test three to four days before the event, and then after the event.
Local free test sites can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
"People who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with COVID-19, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings until they complete their isolation or quarantine period," Cohen said.
Cohen has been joined in the COVID-19 testing recommendations by Joshua Swift, the Forsyth public health director, and infectious disease experts Dr. David Priest at Novant Health Inc. and Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
