Forsyth reaches 90,000 COVID-19 cases. 3 more deaths reported in county.

Local and state health officials have cautioned throughout the omicron surge that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.

“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift said.

“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline, which may take another two to three weeks.”

On Tuesday, Swift said daily cases are likely to continue to decline to pre-omicron levels over the next several weeks.

"Our case count is down 69% over the most recent 14-day period, but deaths are up 26%," Swift said.

Forsyth forecasts

As of Wednesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 19.3%, down from 20% Tuesday.

The statewide rate was 12.5%.

With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 55 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 individuals in Friday’s report.