Forsyth reaches 90,000 COVID-19 cases. 3 more deaths reported in county.

Forsyth County has surpassed the 90,000 case threshold for the COVID-19 pandemic with an additional three COVID-related deaths reported Wednesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 148 new cases for a total of 90,139 since the pandemic began.
The 80 new cases DHHS reported Tuesday for Forsyth make up the lowest daily case count since the omicron surge began in mid-to-late December.
Counting the three COVID-related deaths listed in Wednesday's report, Forsyth has had at least 50 deaths in February.
It is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic in Forsyth, even as the positive test rate and hospitalizations decline.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There have been a total of 742.
The highest-ever number of deaths per day in Forsyth was nine on Jan. 15, 2021 — before COVID-19 vaccines were readily available.
Statewide, 133 additional deaths were listed in Wednesday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 21,968.
Not unexpected
Local and state health officials have cautioned throughout the omicron surge that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift said.
“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline, which may take another two to three weeks.”
On Tuesday, Swift said daily cases are likely to continue to decline to pre-omicron levels over the next several weeks.
"Our case count is down 69% over the most recent 14-day period, but deaths are up 26%," Swift said.
Forsyth forecasts
As of Wednesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 19.3%, down from 20% Tuesday.
The statewide rate was 12.5%.
With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 55 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 individuals in Friday’s report.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Statewide update
On Wednesday, DHHS reported 6,079 new cases statewide, compared with 2,888 Tuesday, 3,383 Monday and 4,810 Sunday.
Tuesday’s was the lowest daily count since Dec. 14.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.55 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 2,872 on Tuesday, down 170 from the previous report.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 20 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 591 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 51 from the previous report.
Statewide, 345 patients are on ventilators, including 71 in the Triad region. There were 60 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 12 in the Triad region.
DHHS said that, as of Feb. 3, unvaccinated patients made up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Swift said he still encourages getting fully vaccinated and boosted even as several key COVID-19 metrics are declining.
"The number of people in our community still not fully vaccinated remains large," Swift said.
"Among those 25 to 49, there are 34% who are not fully vaccinated, along with 44% of those 18 to 24. When you look at our 75-plus, only 7% are not fully vaccinated, and those 65 to 74, about 12% are not fully vaccinated."
