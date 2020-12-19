Forsyth reaches another daily high for COVID-19 cases at 353

Forsyth County has reached another daily record for COVID-19 cases, this time a count of 353 reported Saturday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The previous high was 346 on Dec. 9. The overall total is at 18,087.
The daily case count in Forsyth has been more than 300 five times during the pandemic — all since Dec. 9, including 305 reported Friday.
There were no additional deaths in the county, keeping the overall total at 197. There were seven deaths reported Thursday, the second highest total for the county.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
DHHS reported 6,164 cases statewide, down from a record high of 8,444 reported Friday. The overall statewide total is at 472,268 since mid-March.
The statewide death total increased to 6,184 after an additional 59 were reported Saturday. The daily high for deaths is 98, reported Wednesday, followed by 86 reported Thursday.
"I am very worried for our state. Everyone must act right now to protect each other," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement Friday. "Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now."
DHHS reported yet another record high for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 2,846, up 22 from the previous record of 2,824 reported Friday.
The 17-county Triad region had 818 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, down 11 from the daily high of 829 reported Friday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said last week.
The state's positive test rate was 12.5% out of a record 61,596 tests conducted Thursday.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive for the virus was 12.7% out of about 1,900 tests on Thursday. The record high for the positive rate is 12.9% based on tests conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Friday, 81.1% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 14,387 out of 17,734. There were 3,150 active cases in the county.
Social warnings
Cohen recommends that anyone planning to attend a Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday gathering get a COVID-19 test three to four days before the event, and then after the event.
Local free test sites can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
"People who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with COVID-19, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings until they complete their isolation or quarantine period," Cohen said.
Cohen has been joined in the COVID-19 testing recommendations by Joshua Swift, the Forsyth public health director, and infectious disease experts Dr. David Priest at Novant Health Inc. and Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The doctors were among the first health-care workers at their respective systems to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“We encourage everyone to keep their holiday gatherings within their household families or virtual," Swift said.
Priest said Friday that 50 Novant health care workers received the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, the first day it was available in the system. He projects several hundred workers systemwide will receive their first doses over the weekend.
Priest said his concern is that, since social and family holiday gatherings are already taking place, the Triad and the state may experience multiple COVID-19 surges by February.
"It would be a really big tragedy to have people get COVID, be hospitalized from COVID and, heaven forbid, die from it a few weeks before they are able to get a vaccine," Priest said.
