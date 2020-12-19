Forsyth reaches another daily high for COVID-19 cases at 353

Forsyth County has reached another daily record for COVID-19 cases, this time a count of 353 reported Saturday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The previous high was 346 on Dec. 9. The overall total is at 18,087.

The daily case count in Forsyth has been more than 300 five times during the pandemic — all since Dec. 9, including 305 reported Friday.

There were no additional deaths in the county, keeping the overall total at 197. There were seven deaths reported Thursday, the second highest total for the county.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

DHHS reported 6,164 cases statewide, down from a record high of 8,444 reported Friday. The overall statewide total is at 472,268 since mid-March.

The statewide death total increased to 6,184 after an additional 59 were reported Saturday. The daily high for deaths is 98, reported Wednesday, followed by 86 reported Thursday.