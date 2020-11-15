Forsyth reaches COVID-19 high for daily case count at 198; N.C. surpasses 4,800 deaths

The COVID-19 surge in Forsyth County produced another daily pandemic high of 198 cases, along with two additional deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.
The daily case count was 20 above the previous high for Forsyth, which was reported Saturday and Thursday.
A one-time timing change Friday in how COVID-19 data is collected daily contributed to a record high for the state Saturday at 3,885.
DHHS said Thursday there would "be a one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths on Friday, as the data will cover (just) 10 hours, as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period."
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Forsyth is at 10,938 overall cases as of noon Sunday, along with 143 deaths.
Forsyth has experienced 20 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
"I think our cases will slowly continue to go up in our area until we have something new and different that changes how we interact as people,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday.
There were 3,117 statewide cases reported Sunday — the third highest for the pandemic.
The overall statewide total is at 312,235. Since Oct. 15, 15 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
There were 50 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide, increasing the overall total to 4,806.
Hospitalization change
The other DHHS change that went into effect Friday reflected the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revising a permanent change in how such hospitalizations are reported.
Previously, the CDC required hospitals to report patients only when they were under isolation precautions.
The CDC now requires hospitalizations be reported for the entire length of stay.
"As a result, it is likely that North Carolina will see a one-time increase in hospitalizations and a continued higher number under the new definition," DHHS said Thursday.
DHHS reported Sunday 1,395 hospitalizations, down 30 from a pandemic high of 1,425.
Support Local Journalism
Before the change, the previous pandemic high for hospitalizations was 1,279, reported Thursday and July 22.
The Triad region reported Sunday 397 COVID-19 patients, highest of any region in the state. The 17-county region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, comprises Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
COVID-19 updates
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 8.1% on Monday. There was a 7.9% positive rate out of Friday's 46,737 tests in North Carolina.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said she prefers that the statewide positive rate be at 5% or below to be considered as non-worrisome.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Friday (latest day available): 8.4% out of about 1,500 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past five weeks.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of Friday (latest available): 8,842 out of 10,562, or 83.7%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of Friday (latest available): 1,583.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest available): 261,719, or 88.8%.
DHHS reported there were 35,984 tests statewide Saturday, raising the overall total to 4.62 million.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 77.6% from 175,815 to 312,235 as of noon Sunday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 66.3% from 2,889 to 4,806.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 45.4% from 214,684 to 312,235. The death toll is up by 33.2% from 3,608 to 4,806.
Because statewide COVID-19 numbers “remain stubbornly high,” Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase Three pandemic-related restrictions by three weeks, through at least Dec. 4.
Executive Order No. 176 reduces indoor mass-gathering capacity from 25 to 10 individuals, which went into effect Friday.
That order is aimed primarily at family and other social gatherings. It does not affect restaurants’ 50% indoor capacity limitations, outdoor bar capacity, religious worship services and other gatherings, or K-12 schools or universities.
“Everything remains on the table” when it comes to tightening or easing restrictions, Cooper cautioned.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.