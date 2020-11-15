Forsyth reaches COVID-19 high for daily case count at 198; N.C. surpasses 4,800 deaths

The COVID-19 surge in Forsyth County produced another daily pandemic high of 198 cases, along with two additional deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

The daily case count was 20 above the previous high for Forsyth, which was reported Saturday and Thursday.

A one-time timing change Friday in how COVID-19 data is collected daily contributed to a record high for the state Saturday at 3,885.

DHHS said Thursday there would "be a one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths on Friday, as the data will cover (just) 10 hours, as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period."

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

Forsyth is at 10,938 overall cases as of noon Sunday, along with 143 deaths.

Forsyth has experienced 20 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.