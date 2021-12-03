Forsyth reaches nine-week high for in new COVID cases

Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., said that the current vaccine to date “remains incredibly effective in preventing hospitalization and death ... even though they were not specifically made for some of the newer variants.”

“It continues to support the idea that the best protection against current and future variants is vaccination and maintaining immunity with booster shots, particularly for the most vulnerable members of our communities,” Priest said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday the omicron variant faces a daunting task in supplanting the delta variant as the dominant COVID-19 risk.

(Omicron) is likely more transmissible, but I don't know if it is more transmissible than delta, Ohl said.

"Over the next few weeks, as we watch this, we'll have to see how this works out in terms of transmission fitness to determine the dominant variant."

Forsyth update

The daily case count in Forsyth has ranged in recent weeks from 40 to 121, although Swift said Friday the daily average is at 88 over the past 14 days.

Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 8.8% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.