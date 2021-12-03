Forsyth reaches nine-week high in new COVID cases

New COVID-19 cases remain on the rise in Forsyth County with a nine-week high of 169 being reported Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There were no additional deaths reported in the county.

With Friday’s update, Forsyth has had 54,502 cases of COVID-19 and 585 related deaths during the pandemic.

There have been 360 COVID-19 related deaths so far in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020.

Another wave of the delta variant is circulating, and the omicron variant is on the way, if not already here.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Friday he expects the uptick in daily case counts to continue at least until next week.

At that point, Swift said, it should be clear whether there is a surge in cases related to gatherings over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.

"Some of it comes from people being indoors more as the weather changes, about 20% of cases are breakthrough (involving vaccinated people) and part of it is COVID-19 and mask fatigue," Swift said. "Maybe more people are wearing their mask less and gathering more in larger groups."