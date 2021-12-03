Forsyth reaches nine-week high in new COVID cases

New COVID-19 cases remain on the rise in Forsyth County with a nine-week high of 169 being reported Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There were no additional deaths reported in the county.
With Friday’s update, Forsyth has had 54,502 cases of COVID-19 and 585 related deaths during the pandemic.
There have been 360 COVID-19 related deaths so far in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020.
Another wave of the delta variant is circulating, and the omicron variant is on the way, if not already here.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Friday he expects the uptick in daily case counts to continue at least until next week.
At that point, Swift said, it should be clear whether there is a surge in cases related to gatherings over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.
"Some of it comes from people being indoors more as the weather changes, about 20% of cases are breakthrough (involving vaccinated people) and part of it is COVID-19 and mask fatigue," Swift said. "Maybe more people are wearing their mask less and gathering more in larger groups."
Yet, local infectious diseases experts expressed confidence Thursday in the viability and protections offered in the three COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., said that the current vaccine to date “remains incredibly effective in preventing hospitalization and death ... even though they were not specifically made for some of the newer variants.”
“It continues to support the idea that the best protection against current and future variants is vaccination and maintaining immunity with booster shots, particularly for the most vulnerable members of our communities,” Priest said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday the omicron variant faces a daunting task in supplanting the delta variant as the dominant COVID-19 risk.
(Omicron) is likely more transmissible, but I don't know if it is more transmissible than delta, Ohl said.
"Over the next few weeks, as we watch this, we'll have to see how this works out in terms of transmission fitness to determine the dominant variant."
Forsyth update
The daily case count in Forsyth has ranged in recent weeks from 40 to 121, although Swift said Friday the daily average is at 88 over the past 14 days.
Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 8.8% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Before the delta variant became prevalent, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Priest said Thursday that every COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the Novant system is unvaccinated, as well as the vast majority of COVID-19 ICU patients.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 3,720 new cases statewide Friday.
The 3,780 new cases on Thursday represented a near two-month high from 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, there were 3,039 on Wednesday and 1,755 cases on Tuesday. The Nov. 27 case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
There were 18 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.54 million COVID-19 cases and 18,825 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,202 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, up 45 since noon Thursday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 331 COVID-19 patients, down 12 from noon Thursday.
The statewide positive test rate was 7.1% on Friday, down from 9.4% on Tuesday.
By comparison, the rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Student update
Swift said Friday that 5,157 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine.
That represents about 15% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said more than 700 Forsyth children in that age range are fully vaccinated.
DHHS said it would provide more than 468,000 kids’ doses statewide in its initial distribution, which would cover about 52% of the 893,000 North Carolinians in the 5-to-11 age group if fully used.
About 14% of North Carolinians in that age group, or about 125,000, have received at least one dose.
Swift has projected that about 20,000 Forsyth children ages 5 to 11 would get fully vaccinated, or about 56%.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate is at 45%.
Boosters update
As of noon Friday, there had been 1.65 million COVID-19 booster doses given since Aug. 13.
That includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or any dose that has been indicated as an additional or booster dose by the person’s health care provider.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.54 million with the two-dose regimen and 456,526 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Friday, 219,939 Forsyth residents — or 58% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 57% fully vaccinated, Durham County 66%, Wake County 68% and Mecklenburg County 59%.
About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
DHHS recently added a metric option of those who are fully vaccinated from ages 5 and up.
Using that metric, Forsyth is at 61%, Guilford at 61%, Mecklenburg at 63%, Durham at 70% and Wake at 72%.
