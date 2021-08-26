Forsyth reaches six-month high for daily COVID-19 case count; three more deaths reported for county

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County have reached another six-month high, along with an additional three deaths related to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 moved closer to the record high for the pandemic set in January.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth had 240 new cases — the highest daily case count since early February.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
The Forsyth daily high for the pandemic is 430 reported on Jan. 9. There were 500 cases reported on Feb. 3, but that was a one-time increase related to FastMed Urgent Care including unreported tests from the past two months.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 41,964 cases and 446 deaths. There have been 1,177 new cases since noon Friday.
As of 12:35 p.m. Thursday, there were 3,552 North Carolinians hospitalized with a COVID-19 illness, up 49 from Wednesday's report.
It is the most since 3,666 on Jan. 21. The statewide pandemic high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. has a combined 837 COVID-19 patients, up 18 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations statewide have increased every day but one since July 9. By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had been as low as 231 as recently as July 6.
Forsyth status
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
As of 12:35 p.m. Thursday, DHHS reported Forsyth with 207,082 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 54% of all residents. Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 190,345, or 50%.
By comparison, 51% of Guilford County’s total population is fully vaccinated, along with 59% of Durham County, 52% of Mecklenburg County and 61% of Wake County.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said Tuesday that 65% of adults in Forsyth are partially vaccinated, while 60% are fully vaccinated.
About 41% of those ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth are partially vaccinated, along with 35% fully vaccinated. About 48% of those ages 18 to 24 are partially vaccinated, while 44% are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, between 86% and 88% of Forsyth residents ages 65 and older are partially vaccinated, and between 83% and 85% are fully vaccinated.
Swift said he is hopeful of an uptick in local vaccinations after Food and Drug Administration provided Monday full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 16 and up.
Swift cited a nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation survey that found about 30% of those unvaccinated had been waiting on the FDA full authorization.
Statewide
DHHS reported 8,620 new cases statewide for Wednesday, compared with 6,130 on Tuesday, 4,623 on Monday and 5,184 on Sunday.
Wednesday's case count is the highest daily total since 8,914 on Jan. 15.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Aug. 18 that the state is “experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started” because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.
“If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49,” Cohen warned.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.18 million COVID-19 cases and 14,272 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 60 both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 13%, based on 48,145 tests conducted Tuesday.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 13.8%, based on about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said about 94% of all COVID-19 related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or those vaccinated individuals who have immunocompromised health conditions.
Swift said he has been told by DHHS officials that 18% of new cases are in the breakthrough category.
DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 60% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.14 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.76 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 384,714 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 57% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. said last week they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.
All three systems have updated in the past week their respective COVID-19 dashboards that reflect the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations being those unvaccinated.
Novant’s dashboard lists that unvaccinated patients were 455 of its 501 COVID-19 related patients as of Aug. 19, as well as 97 of the 106 ICU patients and 63 of the 67 patients on a life support ventilator.
Cone’s dashboard lists that unvaccinated patients are 97 of its 117 COVID-19 patients as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, as well as 29 of 32 ICU patients and all 18 patients on a life support ventilator.
Atrium reported Tuesday during its quarterly presentation with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority that 144 out of 153 patients on a life support ventilator within its network are unvaccinated.
