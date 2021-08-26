Forsyth reaches six-month high for daily COVID-19 case count; three more deaths reported for county

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County have reached another six-month high, along with an additional three deaths related to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 moved closer to the record high for the pandemic set in January.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth had 240 new cases — the highest daily case count since early February.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

The Forsyth daily high for the pandemic is 430 reported on Jan. 9. There were 500 cases reported on Feb. 3, but that was a one-time increase related to FastMed Urgent Care including unreported tests from the past two months.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 41,964 cases and 446 deaths. There have been 1,177 new cases since noon Friday.

As of 12:35 p.m. Thursday, there were 3,552 North Carolinians hospitalized with a COVID-19 illness, up 49 from Wednesday's report.

It is the most since 3,666 on Jan. 21. The statewide pandemic high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.