Forsyth reaches six-month high for new COVID-19 cases; statewide virus-related hospitalizations surpass 3,000

As Winston-Salem prepares for a reinstated indoor mask mandate Friday, Forsyth County has experienced its highest daily new case count in six months.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth had 215 new cases — the highest daily count since 215 on Feb. 11 — but no additional death.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 40,165 cases and 437 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
Meanwhile, key COVID-19 metrics remain at elevated levels in Forsyth and statewide, including yet another record hospitalization total — at 3,083 — for the vaccine period of the pandemic.
Vaccinations became available for elderly and immunocompromised individuals and certain frontline healthcare workers in mid-January. Three vaccine versions were readily available to adults by early April.
DHHS reported 7,020 cases Thursday, up from 5,256 cases Wednesday and 3,575 cases Tuesday.
Thursday's case count is the highest daily total since 7,181 on Jan. 23.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Wednesday that the state is “experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started” because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.
“If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49,” Cohen warned.
Local mask mandate
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines' emergency order requires everyone in the city in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
As before, Joines said, it is anticipated the city will rely largely on voluntary compliance, although the masking rule is deemed mandatory.
There is no expiration date for the emergency order. Joines said that will be determined later.
The declaration contains the usual exceptions for medical or religious reasons, along with no requirement to mask when actively eating or drinking, strenuously exercising, or in a private, individual office. Other exemptions apply for those giving a speech, communicating with law enforcement, or operating equipment if visibility would be affected.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that the mask mandate "is a great idea" in part because it takes pressure off individual businesses that are getting pushback for setting their own mask mandate.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, DHHS' COVID-19 dashboard lists 3,083 COVID-19 related hospital patients statewide — up 153 from Wednesday’s report and the most since 3,238 on Jan. 28.
A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. has a combined 708 COVID-19 patients, up 31 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations statewide have increased every day but one since July 9.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had been as low as 231 as recently as July 6.
Joines said his decision to reinstate the citywide mask mandate was prompted in part by being concerned "about the hospitals feeling the pressure and the number of intensive care beds shrinking."
Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated community hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
For example, Novant said Thursday that "it’s important for our communities to know that we have the continued ability to care for them, and that they should seek care when they need it."
"We stand ready to activate additional surge planning scenarios from staffing contingency to the utilization of additional space on our campuses, should we need to."
Ohl said Triad hospitals "are busy and tight" in terms of beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients and overall.
Cohen stressed that many hospitals in North Carolina are being squeezed in terms of availability of adult intensive-care unit beds. She said some hospitals are choosing to scale back non-urgent procedures and agreeing to share available ICU beds.
“This is exactly the situation we have been working to avoid,” Cohen said.
“Layered protection is crucial to save lives, ensure our hospitals can provide care to those who need it, and fight this more contagious delta variant,” Cohen said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert for Novant, said Tuesday that 97% of the system’s intensive-care unit beds are occupied — the same levels as experienced in late January and early February.
About 91% of those hospitalizations in the Novant system are unvaccinated individuals, Priest said.
Statewide, individuals ages 50 and older represent 67% of new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.
Statewide update
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.14 million COVID-19 cases and 14,005 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 53 since Wednesday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 12.3%, based on 45,550 tests conducted Tuesday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 12% based on 1,450 tests conducted Tuesday.
Priest said the positive test rate is 17% within its Triad-area network, along with 12% in Charlotte.
DHHS says 63% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 59% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.05 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.67 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 378,423 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 56% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Thursday, DHHS reports Forsyth with 203,189 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 53% of all residents.
Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 186,978, or 49%.
