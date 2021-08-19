Forsyth reaches six-month high for new COVID-19 cases; statewide virus-related hospitalizations surpass 3,000

"We stand ready to activate additional surge planning scenarios from staffing contingency to the utilization of additional space on our campuses, should we need to."

Ohl said Triad hospitals "are busy and tight" in terms of beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients and overall.

Cohen stressed that many hospitals in North Carolina are being squeezed in terms of availability of adult intensive-care unit beds. She said some hospitals are choosing to scale back non-urgent procedures and agreeing to share available ICU beds.

“This is exactly the situation we have been working to avoid,” Cohen said.

“Layered protection is crucial to save lives, ensure our hospitals can provide care to those who need it, and fight this more contagious delta variant,” Cohen said.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert for Novant, said Tuesday that 97% of the system’s intensive-care unit beds are occupied — the same levels as experienced in late January and early February.

About 91% of those hospitalizations in the Novant system are unvaccinated individuals, Priest said.

Statewide, individuals ages 50 and older represent 67% of new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses.