Forsyth receives 73,200 free N95 masks from NC DHHS

The first state round of free N95 mask distribution in Forsyth County will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday at two county health departments.
The county departments of Public Health and Social Services have received 36,600 masks from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The masks are available to individuals, businesses and community groups while supplies are available.
There is a limit with the first round of four per person and eight per household.
"With the rapid spread of the more contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, DHHS now recommends wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask with multiple layers like a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95 or an N95, when in close contact with others or in indoor public settings," DHHS said.
The KN95 and N95 masks are designed to securely fit adults. Since they are designed for voluntary use, fit-testing is not required.
The health department is at 799 Highland Ave. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays. Thursday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The social services department is at 741 Highland Ave. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Organizations and businesses interested in the masks can fill out a request from at bit.ly/ForsythN95.
DHHS said Jan. 11 that additional state-sponsored testing sites are coming to Forsyth “in the coming weeks.”
DHHS is expanding local and statewide availability of both in-person and at-home testing for COVID-19.
DHHS’ testing network of vendors is being increased by two to 14, with those vendors being provided with additional professional rapid antigen tests.
Forsyth and Guilford counties are among 10 statewide being emphasized with the expansion.
Omicron surge
DHHS reported Friday there were a record 35,759 new cases statewide. That eclipsed the previous single-day record of 34,042 reported Thursday.
Meanwhile, Forsyth had 1,205 new cases for the second consecutive report, the highest the daily number since the pandemic began.
DHHS has said it lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days or weeks before their cases are counted.
DHHS said it will not update COVID-19 numbers Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Forsyth also had one additional COVID-19 related death listed Friday,
Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 71,622 cases and 641 related deaths.
North Carolina also reached a record high number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations for a third consecutive day amid the continuing surge in the omicron variant.
There were at 4,381 patients across the state as of noon Friday. The previous high was 4,275.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 35% as of noon Friday, while the statewide rate was 31.6%.
The vast majority of new cases during the current COVID-19 wave are the omicron variant, according to local and state public-health officials.
With Friday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 213.5 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Even with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, there’s an expectation that the daily case count could begin to decline, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“We may be getting up close to our peak … possibly in the next week,” Ohl said Thursday.
Ohl said he was basing that projection on how the omicron variant peaked in other areas, such as in New York, states in New England and the United Kingdom.
In another development, Ohl said Baptist is preparing to offer at least three new community testing options as soon as next week, depending on the lingering effects of potential winter precipitation over the weekend.
The sites would be conducted in partnership with DHHS. Venues could include Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, Wilkes County Airport in North Wilkesboro and Providence Place in High Point.
Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said Friday that the system is working with the city of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University on setting up a testing site in the near future.
Ohl said the planned operational hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays with reduced hours on Saturdays. Individuals who are symptomatic and asymptomatic are eligible for testing, with an expected turnaround time of up to 72 hours.
