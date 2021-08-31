Forsyth records 248 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths. State has more ICU patients than ever before.

For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 14.4%, based on about 1,250 tests conducted Sunday.

Hospitalizations

As of noon Tuesday, North Carolina had 941 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 — the highest that number has ever been.

Statewide, 614 adults were on ventilators, also more than at any other time during the pandemic.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge.

However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.

The Triad’s three main hospitals are experiencing low to very low levels of available beds in intensive care units, another dire ripple effect from surge of infections of the delta variant of COVID-19 during the past six weeks.

An interactive map by the New York Times, updated to reflect adult ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Aug. 26, showed the Triad's three main hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.