Forsyth records 248 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths. State has more ICU patients than ever before.

Forsyth County continues to experience a surge in key COVID-19 numbers, including new cases, positive test rates and deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 248 new cases in Forsyth.
DHHS also listed an additional four COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth for the second consecutive day.
The state records COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 43,059 cases and 457 deaths. There have been 2,312 new cases since Aug. 20.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 related patients in North Carolina hospitals increased again. As of noon Tuesday, 3,612 North Carolinians were hospitalized with a COVID-19 illness, up from 3,509 reported Monday.
At the peak on Jan. 14, COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina were at 3,990.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has a combined 858 COVID-19 patients, up eight from Monday.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231 as recently as July 6.
Vaccinations
DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 60% of North Carolinians listed as fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 58% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had 210,738 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 55% of all residents. That includes 192,963 residents — or 50% of all residents — considered fully vaccinated.
In Guilford and Mecklenburg counties, 52% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Durham County, it’s 60%. In Wake County, 61% of the total population is vaccinated.
In recent weeks, the state has said unvaccinated people are more than 4 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from an infection.
Statewide
DHHS reported 5,351 new COVID-19 cases Monday, following 4,569 for Sunday.
An Aug. 25 new case count of 8,620 was the highest since Jan. 15.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.21 million COVID-19 cases and 14,468 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 56 from Monday.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 14.6%, based on 45,485 tests conducted Sunday.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 14.4%, based on about 1,250 tests conducted Sunday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, North Carolina had 941 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 — the highest that number has ever been.
Statewide, 614 adults were on ventilators, also more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.
The Triad’s three main hospitals are experiencing low to very low levels of available beds in intensive care units, another dire ripple effect from surge of infections of the delta variant of COVID-19 during the past six weeks.
An interactive map by the New York Times, updated to reflect adult ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Aug. 26, showed the Triad's three main hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19 related illnesses.
Forsyth Medical Center had 162 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were only nine ICU beds available, for a 92% ICU occupancy rate.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had 66 COVID-19 patients. There were 13 ICU beds available, for an 87% ICU occupancy rate.
At Cone Health, there were 130 COVID-19 patients. There were 20 ICU beds available for an 81% ICU occupancy rate.
The average North Carolina occupancy rate is 86%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 68%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said about 94% of all COVID-19 related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have health conditions.
