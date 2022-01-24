Forsyth records 8 more COVID-19 related deaths

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of an additional eight Forsyth residents, while new cases remain at near record levels across the county.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there were 2,848 new cases reported in Forsyth between Friday and Monday afternoon.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 81,738 cases and 668 related deaths.
Local and state health officials caution that the current rate of COVID-19 related deaths could continue through at least early February.
“The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley has said.
Meanwhile, North Carolina reported 34,803 new cases Saturday, 24,172 Sunday and 18,452 Monday.
The record-high statewide count stands at 35,759 cases, reported Jan. 14
North Carolina has recorded 2.29 million cases and 20,289 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll was up 96 since Friday.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 38% as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, while the statewide rate was 37.8%.
With Friday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 259.1 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Statewide, 4,896 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday, the highest the number has been since the pandemic began and up 29 since Friday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 1,108 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, down 25 from the previous report.
Of the latest totals, 490 patients are on ventilators, including 111 in the Triad region.
There were 98 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 22 in the Triad region.
The chief executives of Baptist, Cone Health and Novant are asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
Novant’s latest public appeal includes ads, including in the Winston-Salem Journal, that read “We are not telling ... we are not asking ... we are begging — get vaccinated. Do your part. So we can do ours.”
Unvaccinated impact
As of Jan. 15, DHHS reports that more than 76% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, more than 86% are unvaccinated.
“While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge,” Kinsley said.
Both Forsyth health director Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.
Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.
Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek another test and medical care.
“If you have symptoms of COVID, you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now,” Priest said.
Booster data
About 49% of adult North Carolinians have received a booster shot, or 2.88 million, as of 12:45 p.m. Monday.
That includes 65% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older.
In Forsyth, 103,494 residents have gotten a booster shot, or 45% of the 228,883 considered fully vaccinated.
"Fully vaccinated” continues to be defined as vaccinated with two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Under that definition, 70% of North Carolina’s adults are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discussing whether to amended the definition of “fully vaccinated” to require at least three doses of vaccine.
336-727-7376