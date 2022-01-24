Forsyth records 8 more COVID-19 related deaths

Statewide, 4,896 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday, the highest the number has been since the pandemic began and up 29 since Friday.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 1,108 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, down 25 from the previous report.

Of the latest totals, 490 patients are on ventilators, including 111 in the Triad region.

There were 98 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 22 in the Triad region.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The chief executives of Baptist, Cone Health and Novant are asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.

Novant’s latest public appeal includes ads, including in the Winston-Salem Journal, that read “We are not telling ... we are not asking ... we are begging — get vaccinated. Do your part. So we can do ours.”

Unvaccinated impact

As of Jan. 15, DHHS reports that more than 76% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, more than 86% are unvaccinated.