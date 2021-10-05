Forsyth records another COVID-19 death as new case count trends down

A modest decline in new COVID-19 cases across Forsyth continues, according to the latest public health report, but the county has recorded one additional COVID-related death.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 87 new cases in Forsyth from noon Monday to noon Tuesday.
Forsyth has had 49,557 cases and 521 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Tuesday, DHHS reported 2,703 new cases statewide, compared with 2,219 Monday, 3,728 Sunday and 4,738 Saturday.
There were 93 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide since noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.41 million COVID-19 cases and 16,812 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
ICU bed capacity
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge in COVID-19 cases.
The health care systems are experiencing low levels of available beds in intensive care units, another ripple effect from the surge of delta variant infections since early July.
An interactive map by the New York Times, updated to reflect adult ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Sept. 30, showed the Triad’s three main hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19-related illnesses.
Forsyth Medical Center had 125 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were only seven ICU beds available for a 94% ICU occupancy rate.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had 72 COVID-19 patients. There were 12 ICU beds available for an 88% ICU occupancy rate. Atrium affiliate High Point Medical Center has 37 patients for a 97% ICU occupancy rate.
At Cone Health, there were 129 COVID-19 patients. There were 16 ICU beds available for an 85% ICU occupancy rate.
The average N.C. ICU occupancy rate is 87%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 68%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Hospitalizations
DHHS listed 2,705 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, up 15 from Monday’s report.
Saturday’s hospitalization count of 2,677 was the lowest since Aug. 13.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 622 COVID-19 patients, up 21 from Monday’s report.
North Carolina had 746 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, up 14 from Monday’s report.
There were 38 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Tuesday.
Statewide, 514 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 9.4%, based on 35,304 tests conducted Sunday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate has been 9.5% over the past 14 days.
DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents just under 5.2 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 418,238 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated percentage.
As of noon Tuesday, 224,631 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 208,662 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 54% fully vaccinated, Durham County is at 63%, Wake County is at 65% and Mecklenburg is at 55%.
A new nationwide report, released Tuesday, determined that vaccinations may have helped prevent about 11,000 new COVID-19 infections and 1,600 deaths among seniors in North Carolina during the first five months of 2021.
The study was conducted by researchers with Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, the principal advisory group to the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services
The report also found that, nationally, vaccinations were linked to a prevention of about 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.
