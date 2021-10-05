Forsyth records another COVID-19 death as new case count trends down

DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents just under 5.2 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 418,238 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated percentage.

As of noon Tuesday, 224,631 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 208,662 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, Guilford is 54% fully vaccinated, Durham County is at 63%, Wake County is at 65% and Mecklenburg is at 55%.

A new nationwide report, released Tuesday, determined that vaccinations may have helped prevent about 11,000 new COVID-19 infections and 1,600 deaths among seniors in North Carolina during the first five months of 2021.

The study was conducted by researchers with Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, the principal advisory group to the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

The report also found that, nationally, vaccinations were linked to a prevention of about 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.

