Forsyth records another COVID-19 death, no new cases in Thursday report

For only the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Forsyth County had no new cases in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report Thursday.

The first time was in the June 15 report. There have been 37,028 Forsyth residents who tested positive for the virus

The latest numbers were tempered by an additional COVID-19 related death in Forsyth.

The county has had 422 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, including 33 reported in June.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

So far this week, Forsyth has had 18 new cases reported by DHHS.

By comparison, Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported June 24, followed by 54 on June 25.

At least 94% of Forsyth residents infected with the coronavirus are considered fully recovered.

Statewide

DHHS reported 296 new cases and seven additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday’s report.