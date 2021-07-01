Forsyth records another COVID-19 death, no new cases in Thursday report

For only the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Forsyth County had no new cases in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report Thursday.
The first time was in the June 15 report. There have been 37,028 Forsyth residents who tested positive for the virus
The latest numbers were tempered by an additional COVID-19 related death in Forsyth.
The county has had 422 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, including 33 reported in June.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
So far this week, Forsyth has had 18 new cases reported by DHHS.
By comparison, Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported June 24, followed by 54 on June 25.
At least 94% of Forsyth residents infected with the coronavirus are considered fully recovered.
Statewide
DHHS reported 296 new cases and seven additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday’s report.
North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,434 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2% positive test rate based on 14,738 tests conducted Tuesday. The statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive test rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 1.5% of about 400 tests performed Tuesday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 396 in Thursday’s report, up three from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 66 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down five from Wednesday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Thursday, 4.47 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.
About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
About 4.14 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 335,113 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 172,186 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 182,785 have had at least one dose, or 48%.
Vaccinations have slowed considerably in the past two months even with heightened public health and public relations initiatives that include four $1 million winners and $125,000 college scholarships from a vaccination lottery effort that runs through Aug. 4.
According to a recent Washington Post article, North Carolina is not projected to reach 70% of its population with at least one dose until February.
