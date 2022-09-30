Forsyth remains at high community level for COVID-19; monkeypox case count up to 23

Forsyth County remains in the high community level for COVID-19 with mixed showings among three key metrics.

For 13 consecutive weeks — and 16 of the past 18 weeks — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth levels as high.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The most improvement was found in the new case count.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 205 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 249 and 238 in the previous two reports.

However, the rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 14.3, compared with 11.5 and 16.2 the previous two reports.

Also, 3.8% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 3.9% and 4.6% the previous weeks.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said there were 27 COVID-19 patients in the county as of Thursday.

Stokes and Yadkin are the only other counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. listed at high risk.

Davie, Surry and Wilkes were shifted from high to medium, while Alleghany went from low to medium and Davidson from medium to low.

Remaining at low risk are Alamance, Ashe, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Watauga.

Overall, there are 13 N.C. counties in the high category, compared with 22 and 28 in the previous two reports.

Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said the high-level designation could be influenced by outside — rather than inside — factors.

Since Forsyth is a health care system hub for northwest North Carolina, the number of hospitalized COVID patients is inflated.

Monkeypox update

The monkeypox case count in Forsyth was at 23, involving only men, as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Swift.

The health department has administered 1,011 vaccine doses.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Doctors say monkeypox has thus far spread largely among gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

“It’s important to remember that anyone in any group of people can get monkeypox, which spreads mostly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

The Forsyth health department is not releasing any information about infected individuals, citing public-health privacy policies. County public health officials are doing contact tracing to identity close contacts who may benefit from vaccination.

DHHS reported there are at least 566 confirmed cases in North Carolina.

The DHHS dashboard listed Forsyth and Guilford with between 20 and 49 cases, while Alamance, Davidson and Randolph have between 3 and 19 cases, and Davie, Stokes and Surry have one or two cases.

DHHS has Mecklenburg as the only county with more than 100 cases, while Forsyth and Guilford are joined by Durham and Wake counties with between 20 and 49 cases.

Of the 566 statewide cases, all but 16 involve men, of whom 394, or 70%, were Black, and 132, or 23%, were white.

About 57% of cases, or 322, involve those between the ages of 30 to 49, along with: 201, or 36%, between ages 18 and 29; 40, or 7%, ages 50 and older, and 3, or 1%, ages 17 and younger.

Forsyth COVID-19 updates

The number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth dropped to a nearly five-month low last week, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

However, Forsyth was reported with an additional five COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 877 since mid-March 2020.

The case count for the week that ended Sept. 24 was 754, down from a revised 940 in the previous DHHS report.

It is the lowest weekly count for Forsyth since 726 for the week that ended May 7.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 16.4%, or 123, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers range from 700 to 1,200 per week.

The number of weekly cases in Forsyth during April had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 113,831 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.