Forsyth remains at high community level for COVID-19; two key metrics are slightly higher

Forsyth County remains listed in the high category for community levels of COVID-19 for a seventh consecutive week with two of the three key weekly metrics being slightly elevated.

Over the past 12 weekly federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, Forsyth has been listed in the high-level category 10 times.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 292 new cases per every 100,000 individuals, compared with 295, 285 and 308 in the three previous reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 19.1, compared with 15.9, 16.7 and 16.3 in the three previous reports.

Also, 5.1% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4.6% in the three previous reports.

Of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C., Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin remained in the high level category.

Alamance, Ashe and Wilkes counties remained at medium, while Watauga was lowered from medium to low.

There are 61 counties in the state considered to have high levels of COVID, up from 59 in the previous CDC report.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said Forsyth’s current status in the high community level category may be influenced by outside — rather than inside — factors since it is a health-care system hub for northwest N.C.

Forsyth status

Forsyth was reported with an additional COVID-19 related death, while the weekly case count dropped slightly for the second consecutive week, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 861 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The case count for the week that ended Aug. 13 was 1,090, down from a revised 1,133 the previous week.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 17.3% were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with either the omicron subvariant BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

In April, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 108,364 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

The latest DHHS COVID-19 dashboard update comes two days after Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the statewide pandemic state of emergency to expire Monday after 29 months.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 26,094, down 14.4% from a revised 30,475. It is the third consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 4,205, or 16.1%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at least 3.07 million.

There were 36 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for a total of 25,760.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,317, down 37 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,292 last week, down 40 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 268 COVID-19 patients, down 16 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations. The BA.5 subvariant made up nearly 73% of new cases from the period of July 24 to Aug. 6.

Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said recently that BA.5 is not likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted. But, he said, “unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and, sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19.”

DHHS reported 28.2 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 26.1 million and 23.2 million the previous two weeks.

Last week’s wastewater totals are the highest since 34 million COVID-19 virus particles were found during the week ending June 1.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.