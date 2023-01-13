Forsyth remains at high levels for COVID-19 spread, but key metrics are improving

Forsyth County remains in the high category for COVID-19 community spread even though there were modest improvements in the three key metrics.

Forsyth is one of seven Triad counties in the high category, according to the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Thursday.

Guilford County was moved from high to medium.

According to two local health-care officials, the recent uptick in new cases is likely to continue into February as more omicron subvariants mutations arrive in the state

“As we predicted that as flu came down we would see a resurgence of COVID-19, and we would see it over the Christmas break,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

“Sure enough, that’s what’s happening.”

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 254 in Forsyth, compared with 513 in the previous report.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 21, compared with 30 and 21 in the previous two reports.

Also, 6.9% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 7.1% and 4.7% the previous two weeks.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 395 COVID-19 patients, up from 310 for the week that ended Dec. 31. It is the highest weekly count since 409 for the week that ended Feb. 26.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said the system has more than 260 COVID-19 patients in its system as of Tuesday. That’s up from about 100 in early December.

Also in the high category are Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.

Forsyth update

The Forsyth toll from COVID-19 related deaths has increased by nine while the weekly new case count dropped below a recent five-month high.

DHHS reported Wednesday there were five COVID-19 related deaths confirmed last week, along with four added from previous weeks.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

The county has had 947 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Meanwhile, there were 916 new cases for the week that ended Jan. 7, of which 20%, or 184, were considered as reinfections.

The revised case count of 1,088 for the week that ended Dec. 31 was the highest since 1,138 for the week that ended Aug. 13.

For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 121,733 cases.

“We’re currently in another wave of COVID, which is not unexpected coming out of the holidays,” Priest said.

“People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination.”

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Influenza update

DHHS reported Thursday there have been 29 flu-related deaths in N.C. since the official season began Oct. 1.

That’s up 16 from the previous DHHS report on Jan. 5.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

There have been 84 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 28 in the 50-to-64 age group, 15 in the 25-to-49 age group, and two in the 5-to-17 age group.

Overall, there was a decrease in new cases in the Triad and the state for the week that ended Jan. 7.

Although Ohl and Priest said the first round of influenza likely peaked in mid-November, they cautioned another, smaller wave could in February.