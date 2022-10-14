Forsyth remains at medium level for COVID-19 community spread; bulk of NC is listed at low

Forsyth County is one of just 13 counties in North Carolina listed at the medium level for community spread of COVID-19, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update Thursday.

Meanwhile, Alleghany and Yadkin counties are currently the only ones in the state listed as high level.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The most improvement in Forsyth was found in the new case count.

Forsyth reported 111 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 136 and 205 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 11, compared with 12.2 and 14.3 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.9% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 3.5% and 3.8% the previous weeks.

Before the Oct. 6 CDC update, Forsyth had been considered in the high category for 13 consecutive weeks.

"We appear to be a lull and a plateauing with COVID cases" just like it was in October 2020 and 2021, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

"That's good, but it represents a calm before our respiratory viral season. It is a sad fact that we can reflect back on three falls of COVID data."

Ohl cautioned that an uptick in COVID and the seasonal flu is projected to begin in November, while some cases of the common cold is circulating on K-12 and university campuses that can include pink eye.

Ohl said that residents should take advantage of the lull to get their bivalent COVID vaccine when eligible.

When it comes to vaccines, a bivalent shot is designed to protect against two virus strains.

To put into perspective, most seasonal flu vaccines are considered as quadvalent because it provides protections against four flu strains, typically two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

Also remaining in the medium category is Davie, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes counties. The remaining Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties are in the low level category.

In medium-level communities, residents are advised to talk to health care providers about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said there were 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Thursday.

Forsyth updates

Forsyth is nearing another threshold for the COVID-19 pandemic, this time with 900 deaths confirmed as related to the coronavirus.

There were an additional three Forsyth residents listed as having died in the latest COVID-19 dashboard update posted Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The update covered the week that ended Oct. 8.

That raises the total to 897 for the pandemic since mid-March 2020.

DHHS cautions that its weekly dashboard totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 406 cases last week — the lowest weekly count since 373 for the week that ended April 23.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.3%, or 63, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Forsyth has had 114,777 cases of COVID-19. Until the past two weeks, the new COVID-19 cases had been in the 700 to 1,200 weekly range since mid-May.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Monkeypox update

The monkeypox case count in Forsyth was at 22, involving only men, as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Swift said local cases have stabilized in recent weeks, following statewide and national trends.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Doctors say monkeypox has thus far spread largely among gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

“It’s important to remember that anyone in any group of people can get monkeypox, which spreads mostly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

The Forsyth health department is not releasing any information about infected individuals, citing public-health privacy policies. County public health officials are doing contact tracing to identity close contacts who may benefit from vaccination.

DHHS has not provided its weekly monkeypox update as of 2 p.m. Friday.

DHHS reported there are at least 592 confirmed cases in North Carolina as of Oct. 6.

The state reported that Forsyth and Guilford had between 20 and 49 cases, while Alamance, Davidson and Randolph had between 3 and 19 cases, and Davie, Stokes and Surry had one to two cases.

Of the 592 statewide cases, all but 18 were identified as male, while 15 were female and three were “other than sex assigned at birth.”

DHHS has Mecklenburg as the only county with more than 100 cases, while Forsyth and Guilford are joined by Durham and Wake counties with between 20 and 49 cases.

About 69% of confirmed monkeypox cases, or 409, were among Black residents while 141, or 24%, were among white residents.

About 57% of cases, or 336, involve people between the ages of 30 to 49, along with 211 between ages 18 and 29; 41 ages 50 and older; and 4 age 17 or younger.