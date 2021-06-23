Forsyth remains on downward trend with 1 new COVID-19 case Wednesday

Forsyth County had only one new case of COVID-19 listed in Wednesday's report. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths for the county.
In the last 14 days, the county has averaged 14 new cases per day.
Forsyth's latest positive test rate was 2% of about 325 tests performed Monday.
At least 94% of 36,866 people who have had the virus in the county are considered fully recovered.
Forsyth has recorded 418 COVID-19 related deaths, including 29 so far in June.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said earlier in June that some of the deaths reported this month are deaths that happened earlier but are only now being reported.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert of Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Swift have said they remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.
The infectious diseases experts have expressed concern that, as the delta variant becomes more prevalent, it could spread in schools this fall.
“The more people who get vaccinated in a community, the less likely you will see as many cases when the new variants arrive,” Priest said.
Statewide numbers
One Wednesday, the state reported 461 new cases and 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
That is the highest number of new cases recorded in North Carolina since 559 on June 12.
North Carolina has had just over 1 million cases and 13,393 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2.3% positive test rate based on 7,795 tests conducted Monday. There was a 1.6% statewide positive test rate reported on June 9.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Ohl said local testing is down about a third since February.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 442 in Wednesday’s report, down 21 from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 97 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down two from Tuesday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, just under 4.4 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 52% of the population.
About 4.07 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 327,455 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 49% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 180,530 Forsyth residents, or 47%, have had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 169,511 are fully vaccinated, about 44% of the county population.
Priest said Tuesday that about one-third of individuals who have not been at least partially vaccinated are waiting to take that step when the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines.
Priest said Moderna and Pfizer expect to gain full FDA authorization during the second half of 2021. All COVID-19 vaccines are available based on an FDA emergency-use authorization.
“We’re now kind of at a holding pattern with a trickle of vaccinations," Priest said. "There are those who still don’t see the value in the vaccine.”
