Forsyth remains on downward trend with 1 new COVID-19 case Wednesday

The 17-county Triad region reported 97 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down two from Tuesday.

Vaccinations

DHHS reported that, as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, just under 4.4 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 52% of the population.

About 4.07 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 327,455 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 49% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

DHHS says 180,530 Forsyth residents, or 47%, have had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 169,511 are fully vaccinated, about 44% of the county population.

Priest said Tuesday that about one-third of individuals who have not been at least partially vaccinated are waiting to take that step when the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Priest said Moderna and Pfizer expect to gain full FDA authorization during the second half of 2021. All COVID-19 vaccines are available based on an FDA emergency-use authorization.

“We’re now kind of at a holding pattern with a trickle of vaccinations," Priest said. "There are those who still don’t see the value in the vaccine.”

