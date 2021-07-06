Forsyth remains on low end of daily COVID-19 cases; expert warns of potential uptick related to Fourth of July period

At least 94% of Forsyth residents infected with the coronavirus are considered fully recovered.

"Individuals who wanted to get vaccinated have been vaccinated, and that's great," Priest said when asked about North Carolina moving from 56% with at least one dose to 70%.

Priest said he is hopeful that some individuals who will choose to be vaccinated once the Food and Drug Administration goes beyond emergency authorization to full authorization for at least the Pfizer vaccine.

That could occur as early as late July or early August.

However, Priest said he is concerned that 'there are other individuals who are very against vaccination, and they don't want to get.

"What I hope doesn't happen, and I think it will in some places, is that the only way some individuals will be motivated to be vaccinated is if they have a personal tragedy — a friend or family member — who gets the delta variant and has a bad outcome, whether they are hospitalized or they die, heaven forbid," Priest said.

"We're going to have these fires that we will be trying to put out repeatedly this summer into the fall.