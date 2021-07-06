Forsyth remains on low end of daily COVID-19 cases; expert warns of potential uptick related to Fourth of July period

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases remained on the low end over the Independence Day weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
However, a Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert cautioned Tuesday that he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks, particularly among those who are vaccinated.
Dr. David Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the Delta variant, and in part as more people gathered mask-less over the four-day holiday period.
"Nothing in 100% in medicine, but the vaccine is pretty close to 100% in terms of how they protect you," Priest said.
Forsyth has been reported with 20 cases since noon Friday with no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
There have been 37,048 Forsyth residents who tested positive for the virus, along with 422 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic. There have been no related deaths so far in July
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
By comparison, Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported June 24, followed by 54 on June 25.
At least 94% of Forsyth residents infected with the coronavirus are considered fully recovered.
"Individuals who wanted to get vaccinated have been vaccinated, and that's great," Priest said when asked about North Carolina moving from 56% with at least one dose to 70%.
Priest said he is hopeful that some individuals who will choose to be vaccinated once the Food and Drug Administration goes beyond emergency authorization to full authorization for at least the Pfizer vaccine.
That could occur as early as late July or early August.
However, Priest said he is concerned that 'there are other individuals who are very against vaccination, and they don't want to get.
"What I hope doesn't happen, and I think it will in some places, is that the only way some individuals will be motivated to be vaccinated is if they have a personal tragedy — a friend or family member — who gets the delta variant and has a bad outcome, whether they are hospitalized or they die, heaven forbid," Priest said.
"We're going to have these fires that we will be trying to put out repeatedly this summer into the fall.
"The hope is that people in those communities will get vaccinated so the virus will be smoldering embers, rather than wildfires, but that may be what we're dealing with for a number of months," Priest said.
Statewide
DHHS reported 1,862 new cases and 21 additional deaths related to COVID-19 since noon Friday.
The daily case totals were 374 reported Friday, 429 on Saturday, 453 on Sunday, 375 on Monday and 231 on Tuesday.
North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,455 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a four-week high positive test rate of 4% based on 9,724 tests conducted Sunday. The statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive test rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 1.3% of about 300 tests performed Sunday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 388 in Tuesday’s report, down eight from Friday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 82 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up 16 from Friday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Tuesday, 4.48 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.
About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
About 4.15 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 336,965 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 80% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 172,734 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 45% of the county population, while 183,266 have had at least one dose, or 48%.
Vaccinations have slowed considerably in the past two months even with heightened public health and public relations initiatives that include four $1 million winners and $125,000 college scholarships from a vaccination lottery effort that runs through Aug. 4.
According to a recent Washington Post article, North Carolina is not projected to reach 70% of its population with at least one dose until February.
