Forsyth County has been reported with five additional COVID-19 deaths, while the weekly new case count dropped to a three-month low, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

Three of the latest COVID-19 related deaths were listed as occurring during the week that ended Feb. 25, while the other two were reported the previous week.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

There were 319 cases listed for Forsyth, down from a revised 441 in the previous report.

The most recent time the weekly case count was lower was 259 for the week that ended Nov. 26.

About 20%, or 64, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 125,394 confirmed cases and 969 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth, along with all of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, were reported last week in the low category for COVID-19 community spread.

Forsyth had been in the medium category during the previous five reports.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased by four to eight in the latest report — the lowest weekly count since the COVID-19 subvariant outbreak began in April.

Meanwhile, five outbreaks were declared as over by DHHS.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center involves 26 inmates was considered as over by DHHS.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 77, down 75 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 43, down 30.

At least 14 long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness, including at least two in the latest report.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said it is “important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

Current outbreaks of at least 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Willow Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 23 residents and eight staff (both unchanged).

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 24 residents, including two deaths, and six staff (both unchanged).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 19 staff and six residents (both unchanged).

The following long-term care facilities were removed from the dashboard: Trinity Glen (20 staff and 17 residents); Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (30 residents and three students); Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center (18 residents, including one death, and seven staff); Clemmons Village I (10 residents).

Also removed was Old Vineyard Youth Services with three staff and one resident.

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 7,295, compared with a revised 9,392 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is the lowest since 6,903 for the week that ended Nov. 26.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report, 1,708, or 23.4% were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.47 million.

There were 21 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 22 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,389.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 778, compared with 843 for the week that ended Feb. 18.

Hospitals in a 17-county version of the Triad region averaged 167 COVID-19 patients, down from 192 for the week that ended Feb. 18.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists seven active subvariants, down from 10 in the previous report.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 70% of new cases from Feb. 5 to Feb. 18, along with 22% the BQ 1.1 subvariant.