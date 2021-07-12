Forsyth reported with five additional COVID-19 related deaths, the first for July

Yet, just 25% of North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 have been vaccinated to date.

DHHS says 174,518 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 185,103 have had at least one dose, or 48%.

Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest cautioned July 6 that he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks, particularly among those who are not vaccinated.

Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the delta variant, and in part as more people gathered without masks over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Priest said he is concerned that “there are other individuals who are very against vaccination, and they don’t want to get it.”

Vaccination urging

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials renewed calls for unvaccinated people to get their shots.

That appeal may resonate more strongly after Friday, when the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its COVID-19 policy to say vaccinated students, teachers and other educational personnel were safe to go without masks indoors.