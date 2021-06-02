Forsyth reported with just four new COVID-19 cases; N.C. nears 50% fully vaccinated adults

As North Carolina approaches the 50% milestone for fully vaccinated adults, Forsyth County was reported with perhaps the lowest daily case count of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday four new cases in Forsyth.

That followed DHHS reporting Forsyth with six cases for Monday and 130 cases over the four-day Memorial Day period.

As of Friday, the average number of new cases over the past 14 days had been 40, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.

Forsyth has had 36,617 cases overall for the pandemic.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported by DHHS after there were eight between May 26 and Tuesday. The county has had 388 COVID-19 related deaths overall.

The state lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Vaccinations

DHHS said that, as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, 53.4% of North Carolinians ages 18 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.