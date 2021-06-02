Forsyth reported with just four new COVID-19 cases; N.C. nears 50% fully vaccinated adults

As North Carolina approaches the 50% milestone for fully vaccinated adults, Forsyth County was reported with perhaps the lowest daily case count of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday four new cases in Forsyth.
That followed DHHS reporting Forsyth with six cases for Monday and 130 cases over the four-day Memorial Day period.
As of Friday, the average number of new cases over the past 14 days had been 40, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
Forsyth has had 36,617 cases overall for the pandemic.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported by DHHS after there were eight between May 26 and Tuesday. The county has had 388 COVID-19 related deaths overall.
The state lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Vaccinations
DHHS said that, as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, 53.4% of North Carolinians ages 18 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
About 49.2% of adults are considered as fully vaccinated.
When it comes to the entire North Carolina population of about 10.6 million, 43.2% had received at least one dose and 38.9% were fully vaccinated.
Almost 77.1% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS listed 175,004 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 45.8%, while 157,408 are fully vaccinated, or 41.2%.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 135,426 people for the week that began May 24, which continues a seven-week decline in vaccinations.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that the Forsyth vaccination rate “has fallen off considerably with the exception of the 12- to 15-year-old group.”
Statewide
The recent significant decrease in statewide cases continued in the latest DHHS report with 265 reported for Tuesday.
That follows up on 268 reported for Monday, as well as 448 for Sunday, 626 for Saturday and 747 for Friday.
Tuesday’s count is the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the cast count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.
The overall statewide case count for the pandemic is slightly more than 1 million.
DHHS listed nine additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide Tuesday for an overall total of 13,110.
Local public-health officials have cautioned that Memorial Day weekend will serve as the first major measure of personal-responsibility measuring stick since May 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoors and outdoors mask restrictions.
Ohl said he remains concerned that “most communities across the country have just totally stopped wearing masks.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s May 13 guidance lifted most indoor and outdoor masking recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. North Carolina matched most of those guidelines the next day.
Cooper said May 14 that DHHS will continue “to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks.”
“Yes, we are likely to see a number of people who are unvaccinated stop wearing masks,” Cooper said. “We expect that.
“The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated.”
COVID-19 numbers
DHHS listed the latest statewide positive test rate at 3.5% based on 8,549 tests performed Monday. The rate has been as low recently as 2.8% in the May 27 report.
A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 3.9% of about 225 tests performed Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 610 in Wednesday’s report, up eight from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up four from Tuesday.
