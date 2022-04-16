Forsyth reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, first related death for April

Forsyth County reported an additional 153 new COVID-19 cases and one related death, according to the weekly update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, Forsyth has reported 92,337 cases and 793 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

There has been just one COVID-related death reported for Forsyth so far in April.

Statewide, 4,740 new cases were reported in the latest DHHS report, compared with 5,720 the previous week.

The new case count over the past week ranged from 270 reported April 3 to 881 reported April 8. The overall case count is at 2.64 million.

Since the previous DHHS weekly dashboard update, there were an additional 77 COVID-related deaths statewide, bringing North Carolina’s total to 23,334.

DHHS reported that 76% of North Carolina’s adults have had at least one dose of vaccine. About 38% of those ages 5 to 17 have received at least one dose.

Of those, 52% have had a booster shot.

Federal health officials have said about 25% of new COVID-19 cases are the BA.2 omicron subvariant, while the state reports the BA.2 variant making up 60% of North Carolina cases for the period of March 20 to April 2.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 381 a week ago to 369 in the latest update.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 59 COVID-19 patients as of April 12, down from 62 the previous week.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks was trimmed by one to seven, according to the DHHS update Tuesday.

By comparison, there were 28 outbreaks as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks dropped in the latest update from 200 to 174, and infected residents from 76 to 64.

Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 20 overall cases include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 57 staff members and 27 residents, which is up one from previous report.

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 61 staff, up one from previous report, and eight residents.

* Salemtowne, with 33 staff and no residents.

* Brookdale Reynolda Road, with 16 residents, including one death, and eight staff.

* Homestead Hills, with 14 staff and 10 residents, including one death.

Old Vineyard Youth Services remains with an outbreak involving 28 staff and 11 residents.

There are no current outbreaks involving Forsyth K-12 schools or child care centers.

