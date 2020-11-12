Forsyth reports 178 COVID-19 cases, setting a new daily high.

Forsyth County has surged to a daily high for COVID-19 cases, while the state has tied the highest daily level of hospitalizations.
Forsyth had 178 cases in the daily count reported Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The overall Forsyth count is 10,474.
The previous Forsyth case high was 164 reported on June 1.
As of Thursday, Forsyth has experienced 17 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
There was no additional coronavirus-related death in Forsyth, with the total still at 137. Forsyth experienced its largest daily count of COVID-19 related deaths with eight reported Tuesday by DHHS.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Statewide, DHHS reported Thursday there are 1,279 individuals hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 33 from Wednesday. The 1,279 matches the pandemic high on July 22.
The Triad region was reported Thursday with 400 COVID-19 patients, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, is comprised of Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The Triad region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
There were 2,893 new cases reported statewide Thursday — the third highest daily count for the pandemic — which increased the overall total to 303,454.
A pandemic daily high of 3,119 was reported Wednesday.
Since Oct. 15, 13 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
There were eight additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide, increasing the overall total to 4,706.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.