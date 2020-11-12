Forsyth reports 178 COVID-19 cases, setting a new daily high.

Forsyth County has surged to a daily high for COVID-19 cases, while the state has tied the highest daily level of hospitalizations.

Forsyth had 178 cases in the daily count reported Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The overall Forsyth count is 10,474.

The previous Forsyth case high was 164 reported on June 1.

As of Thursday, Forsyth has experienced 17 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.

There was no additional coronavirus-related death in Forsyth, with the total still at 137. Forsyth experienced its largest daily count of COVID-19 related deaths with eight reported Tuesday by DHHS.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

Statewide, DHHS reported Thursday there are 1,279 individuals hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 33 from Wednesday. The 1,279 matches the pandemic high on July 22.