Forsyth reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths Wednesday

Forsyth County enters the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period with its third-highest daily COVID-19 case count, along with five additional coronavirus-related deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 194 new cases for an overall total of 12,588.
Forsyth's highest daily count is 211 reported on Nov. 19, followed by 198 reported on Nov. 15.
DHHS will not post a daily report on Thanksgiving, but will resume Friday with two days' worth of COVID-19 data.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, urged residents Wednesday "to find alternatives to traditional Thanksgiving and Black Friday events that will lessen the spread of the virus."
Swift added his warning to those issued this week by Gov. Roy Cooper, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and the chief medical officers of 20 healthcare systems and hospitals in North Carolina.
"The lower the number of individuals at your gathering, then the lower the risk of spreading COVID among family and friends," Swift said.
"If you need to shop in person, go when stores will be less crowded or consider shopping at smaller businesses that won’t draw massive crowds. Do not stand in crowded lines for Black Friday deals.
"Using online alternatives to connect with family members outside your household and to shop for Black Friday deals will help prevent what could be a super-spreader holiday."
The second wave of COVID-19 has produced Forsyth's five highest daily case counts since Nov. 15. The county also has experienced 29 days of new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
The five additional deaths moved Forsyth's overall death toll to 163 since mid-March.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
State update
The COVID-19 surge continued to ramp up statewide as well, with DHHS reported 4,212 new cases and the second-highest daily death toll of 64, trailing 67 on Nov. 3.
The highest-ever daily case count for North Carolina is 4,514, reported Sunday.
North Carolina is at 346,506 total cases as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, along with 5,138 deaths.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another daily high of 1,811, an increase of 87 from Tuesday. That's also up 12.5% from Monday's record high of 1,601.
The 17-county Triad region had a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday at 525. It is the most for any region in the state, 88 higher than the Charlotte region at 437.
The Triad has had the state's highest regional hospitalization numbers every day since Oct. 28.
On Monday, Cooper tightened statewide mask requirements through Dec. 11.
Cooper said during his latest COVID-19 update that "the next seven to 14 days are going to be critical in looking at the science and data to determine what additional steps we might need to do."
Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of socioeconomic restrictions.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has nearly doubled from 175,815 to 346,506 as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 77.8% from 2,889 to 5,138.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 61.4% from 214,684 to 346,505. The death toll is up by 42.4% from 3,608 to 5,138.
