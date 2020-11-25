Forsyth reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths Wednesday

"Using online alternatives to connect with family members outside your household and to shop for Black Friday deals will help prevent what could be a super-spreader holiday."

The second wave of COVID-19 has produced Forsyth's five highest daily case counts since Nov. 15. The county also has experienced 29 days of new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.

The five additional deaths moved Forsyth's overall death toll to 163 since mid-March.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

State update

The COVID-19 surge continued to ramp up statewide as well, with DHHS reported 4,212 new cases and the second-highest daily death toll of 64, trailing 67 on Nov. 3.

The highest-ever daily case count for North Carolina is 4,514, reported Sunday.

North Carolina is at 346,506 total cases as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, along with 5,138 deaths.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another daily high of 1,811, an increase of 87 from Tuesday. That's also up 12.5% from Monday's record high of 1,601.