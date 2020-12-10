Forsyth reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 206 new cases.

Forsyth County has 206 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, representing a modest decline from recent trends, state health officials reported Thursday.
The daily high for Forsyth is the 346 cases reported Wednesday.
Forsyth is red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
DHHS reported a daily statewide case count of 5,556, down from the record high of 6,495 cases reported Wednesday.
Since March, there have been 15,686 cases in Forsyth and 416,083 cases in North Carolina.
The two additional COVID-19 related deaths bring the county's total to 178.
There were 53 additional deaths statewide for an overall total of 5,714.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Many health-care experts predicted another surge in cases because of people attending family and other social gatherings during the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.
"We are starting to see the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday, and now more than ever we must be diligent to wear masks and practice social distancing," Joshua Swift, the county's public health director, said Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, also has linked the surge to the Thanksgiving gatherings.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that "you can see that North Carolina’s trends are alarming. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”
Cooper responded to the most recent surge by issuing Executive Order No. 181, which asks people to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All on-premise alcoholic sales are required to end at 9 p.m.
The curfew begins Friday and is set to end Jan. 8.
'Shot across the bow'
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that Cooper's statewide curfew "is a real shot across the bow for us in North Carolina."
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
Support Local Journalism
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
"If our cases keep going up, and if we still have problems with people not following the 3 Ws, we're going to find ourselves in a full lockdown," Ohl said. "That's not what we want."
Ohl cautioned residents in suburban and rural counties that their case counts are surging at a higher rate per 100,000 than Forsyth and Guilford.
"There's less mask wearing in rural counties," Ohl said.
Ohl said that's concerning in part since "the amount of virus that you get at the time you get COVID can influence how severe your case is going to be."
Ohl said Triad-area hospitals still have emergency bed capacity to handle COVID-19 patients, although it is getting tighter, such as in the case with Cone Health in Greensboro.
Ohl said some hospitals could choose to limit elective surgeries again after halting them during the first two months of the pandemic.
Worsening trends
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another record high of 2,444 in Thursday's report, though just up 4 from Wednesday's report.
Still, it is the 13th consecutive day that North Carolina has reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said.
The Triad region had another record daily high for COVID-19 hospitalized patients at 713, up 14 from Wednesday's report. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations on a daily basis than any other region in the state for the past seven weeks.
Forsyth public health officials said that as of noon Wednesday there were 99 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state's positivity rate was at 10.5% based on 44,776 tests conducted Tuesday. That's down from a record 11.7% from 39,148 tests conducted Monday.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at a record 11.9% out of about 1,100 tests on Tuesday. The previous record had been 11.7% out of about 1,400 tests on Monday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, about 82% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 have recovered, or 12,848 out of 15,686. There are a record 2,842 active cases in the county as of noon Thursday.
How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.
When the state’s April rate was released on May 22, the odds were high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depr…
What exactly does essential mean? It's a question business owners and government leaders had to struggle with in 2020.
Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus accelerated a workforce trend years in the making.
Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith
Churches have had to find a "new formula of ministry."
No one appears to have a real feel for predicting when the COVID-19 pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.