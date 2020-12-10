Forsyth reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 206 new cases.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, also has linked the surge to the Thanksgiving gatherings.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that "you can see that North Carolina’s trends are alarming. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”

Cooper responded to the most recent surge by issuing Executive Order No. 181, which asks people to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All on-premise alcoholic sales are required to end at 9 p.m.

The curfew begins Friday and is set to end Jan. 8.

'Shot across the bow'

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that Cooper's statewide curfew "is a real shot across the bow for us in North Carolina."

The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.

The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.