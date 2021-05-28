Forsyth reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Memorial Day weekend will be a test of personal responsibility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said that "community spread is still occurring in pockets, particularly in places where there were fewer cases earlier in the pandemic, which reflect lower vaccination rates."

"We know if you are vaccinated, you are very well protected and you can do a lot of the things that you're used to doing," he said.

Priest said the challenge with the mostly maskless guidelines is that "you can't tell just by looking around who's vaccinated and who isn't at particular events.

"We've said this before: Know yourself … particularly if you have medical conditions that COVID is more of a risk for you, and think about the environments you are going to be in."

COVID-19 numbers

DHHS listed the latest statewide positive test rate at 3.1% based on 29,140 tests performed Wednesday. The rate was at 2.8% in in the previous report.

A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.

In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 4.3% of about 550 tests performed Wednesday.