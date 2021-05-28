Forsyth reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Memorial Day weekend will be a test of personal responsibility.

Forsyth County has had two more COVID-19 related deaths amid a modest uptick in daily cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday,
Meanwhile, local public-health officials cautioned that Memorial Day weekend will serve as the first major personal-responsibility measuring stick since May 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoors and outdoors mask restrictions.
The latest two COVID-19 linked deaths in Forsyth raises the total for May to eight and bring the overall total to 382 since the onset of the pandemic.
Forsyth County reported 68 new cases. The average number of new cases over the past 14 days has been 40, Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.
There were 738 new cases and 23 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide.
The overall statewide case count for the pandemic is at more than 1 million, while at total of 13,078 people have died.
The state lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Memorial Day caution
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he remains concerned that “most communities across the country have just totally stopped wearing masks.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s May 13 guidance lifted most indoor and outdoor masking recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. North Carolina matched most of those guidelines the next day.
Cooper said May 14 that DHHS will continue “to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks.”
“Yes, we are likely to see a number of people who are unvaccinated stop wearing masks,” Cooper said. “We expect that.
“The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated.”
Ohl said that he and other public-health officials expect clusters of cases involving unvaccinated individuals as more medium or large social gatherings are increasingly going without masks.
For example, Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race is projected to have about 50,000 fans in attendance — making it the largest public event in North Carolina since mid-March 2020.
Charlotte Motor Speedway officials have said they are expecting fans from nearly every state during the three-day racing weekend.
“There’s obviously a lot of unvaccinated people going maskless, too … and they’re probably not socially distancing as well," Ohl said.
“Because of variants, COVID is now being transmitted among the unvaccinated at a faster rate than the community at large back in January, which was our hardest time."
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said that "community spread is still occurring in pockets, particularly in places where there were fewer cases earlier in the pandemic, which reflect lower vaccination rates."
"We know if you are vaccinated, you are very well protected and you can do a lot of the things that you're used to doing," he said.
Priest said the challenge with the mostly maskless guidelines is that "you can't tell just by looking around who's vaccinated and who isn't at particular events.
"We've said this before: Know yourself … particularly if you have medical conditions that COVID is more of a risk for you, and think about the environments you are going to be in."
COVID-19 numbers
DHHS listed the latest statewide positive test rate at 3.1% based on 29,140 tests performed Wednesday. The rate was at 2.8% in in the previous report.
A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 4.3% of about 550 tests performed Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 694 in Friday’s report, up 13 from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 159 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, up seven from Thursday.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 110,294 people for the week that began May 17, marking the sixth consecutive week in which vaccinations have declined.
It is the lowest weekly count since 50,776 for the week that began Dec. 28.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that, as of noon Friday, 42.9% of all North Carolinians had received at least one dose and 38.6% were fully vaccinated. Almost 77% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS listed 173,919 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 45.5%, while 156,003 are fully vaccinated, or 40.8%.
Ohl said the Forsyth vaccination rate “has fallen off considerably with the exception of the 12- to 15-year old group.”
