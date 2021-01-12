Forsyth reports 256 new COVID-19 cases. Expert says it's too early to tell if we've reached peak from holidays

An infectious disease expert said Tuesday it is too early to say that the holiday surge in COVID-19 metrics has reached its peak, as Forsyth County reported 256 new cases of COVID-19.
The county is at an overall total of 23,660 cases since mid-March, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported for Forsyth, keeping the total unchanged at 235.
Meanwhile, DHHS said there were 6,851 new cases statewide, compared with 5,936 reported Monday, 8,833 reported Sunday and a record 11,581 reported Saturday.
The overall statewide total is at 635,975.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday was 60, down from a record 142 reported Sunday.
Forsyth set a record for new cases on Saturday, with 430. Since then, DHHS reported that Forsyth reported 199 on Monday and 248 on Sunday.
The state is in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday gatherings. It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
The slight improvement "could be that we're at the peak of the holiday period," said David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert.
Priest cautioned that it is too early to be assured of that conclusion.
Hospitalizations
The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count was at 3,940 as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, up 97 from 3,843 on Monday.
A record high of 3,960 was reported Thursday and Friday.
The 17-county Triad region had 1,024 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday's report, down 20 from Monday's report. The daily high is 1,078 reported Friday.
The Charlotte region had the highest statewide level, at 1,034 on Tuesday, for the first time in 12 weeks.
Priest said one key area of concern is a 25% positive test rate in Novant's Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.
DHHS reported Monday that Forsyth reached a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Sunday. The previous record was 14.5% from tests conducted Saturday.
Statewide, there was a 14.7% positive rate out of 59,432 tests conducted Sunday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
Forsyth is on DHHS' list of 84 counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and is in the red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Wednesday, also designated as Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Watauga is listed as orange, which means it has substantial community spread.
