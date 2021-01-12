Forsyth reports 256 new COVID-19 cases. Expert says it's too early to tell if we've reached peak from holidays

An infectious disease expert said Tuesday it is too early to say that the holiday surge in COVID-19 metrics has reached its peak, as Forsyth County reported 256 new cases of COVID-19.

The county is at an overall total of 23,660 cases since mid-March, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported for Forsyth, keeping the total unchanged at 235.

Meanwhile, DHHS said there were 6,851 new cases statewide, compared with 5,936 reported Monday, 8,833 reported Sunday and a record 11,581 reported Saturday.

The overall statewide total is at 635,975.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday was 60, down from a record 142 reported Sunday.

Forsyth set a record for new cases on Saturday, with 430. Since then, DHHS reported that Forsyth reported 199 on Monday and 248 on Sunday.

The state is in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday gatherings. It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.