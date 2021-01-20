Forsyth reports 256 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 256 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, up sharply from the 74 reported Tuesday.
The overall total for Forsyth is 25,473, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
DHHS removed one death from Tuesday's report for Forsyth, reducing the count for that day from eight to seven. The overall death total for the county is 255.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
The latest of DHHS' twice-weekly update on long-term care facilities, released Tuesday, listed five new deaths at Brookridge Retirement Community of Winston-Salem. Brookridge is affiliated with Baptist Retirement Homes of N.C.
DHHS initially listed Brookridge with an outbreak in its Dec. 8 report with nine staff and two residents. Before Tuesday’s report, the case count was at 12 staff and two residents.
However, the latest report lists 35 residents and 24 staff members as infected.
Dr. David Priest, infectious disease expert at Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday he is "hopeful" that the surge from the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday periods "is now turning the corner."
It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
“We've been dealing with (the pandemic) for so long we're becoming hesitant to being overly optimistic, although I am encouraged," Priest said.
"We've had peaks and valleys before throughout the pandemic, and we know things can turn quickly.
"I want to see a few more data points before we declare anything improving."
State update
DHHS reported Wednesday there were 6,415 new cases statewide, following 4,058 cases reported Monday and 5,802 cases reported Sunday. The overall total is 690,912.
There were 61 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 8,200.
The most deaths statewide per month during the pandemic were 1,542 during December. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 1,397 deaths during January.
The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count was at 3,740 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday — the lowest level since 3,635 on Jan. 4. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
In DHHS' 17-county Triad region, 1,019 were hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday's report. The daily high is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the daily hospitalization high for most of the past 13 weeks.
The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 509, or 24.5% of 2,079 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 4,001, or 24.6% statewide.
The statewide positive test rate was at 11.8% out of 31,885 tests conducted Monday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive test rate of 13.5% out of about 700 tests conducted Monday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Priest stressed that even with the positive test rate slowly declining, it's still "nowhere close" to the 5% that state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has said she would be comfortable with in terms of community spread.
"We all want the sense that 'we're out of the woods, everything's fine, everybody can relax,' " Priest said.
"We're celebrating the change from 26% to 20%. We have a long, long way to go."
DHHS reported that as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the statewide vaccination total is up to 450,000.
