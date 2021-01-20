Forsyth reports 256 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 256 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, up sharply from the 74 reported Tuesday.

The overall total for Forsyth is 25,473, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.

DHHS removed one death from Tuesday's report for Forsyth, reducing the count for that day from eight to seven. The overall death total for the county is 255.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

The latest of DHHS' twice-weekly update on long-term care facilities, released Tuesday, listed five new deaths at Brookridge Retirement Community of Winston-Salem. Brookridge is affiliated with Baptist Retirement Homes of N.C.

DHHS initially listed Brookridge with an outbreak in its Dec. 8 report with nine staff and two residents. Before Tuesday’s report, the case count was at 12 staff and two residents.

However, the latest report lists 35 residents and 24 staff members as infected.