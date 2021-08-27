 Skip to main content
Forsyth reports 264 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the most the county has seen since January
top story

Forsyth reports 264 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the most the county has seen since January

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift provides COVID-19 vaccination update

Forsyth's surge in COVID-19 cases continues, and the county has recorded three COVID-related deaths for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, North Carolina hospitals are seeing nearly as many patients with the virus as they saw in January, which marked a peak in the pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 264 new cases — the highest daily case count since mid-January.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 42,228 cases and 449 deaths. There have been 1,491 new cases just since Aug. 20.

As of noon Friday, 3,651 North Carolinians were hospitalized with a COVID-19 illness, up 99 from Thursday’s report.

It is the highest number of hospitalizations since Jan. 21. 

At the peak on Jan. 14, COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina were at 3,990.

The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has a combined 856 COVID-19 patients, up 19 from Thursday.

Hospitalizations statewide have increased every day except one since July 9.

By comparison, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231 as recently as July 6.

Unvaccinated risks

The surge in most key COVID-19 numbers comes as the state reports unvaccinated people were 15.4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people during the four-week period that ended Aug. 21.

DHHS said there were 29 deaths among the unvaccinated under age 65, compared with one death among vaccinated individuals in the same age range. For those older than 65, there were 30 deaths of unvaccinated individuals compared with seven deaths among vaccinated individuals.

"The vast majority of people dying with COVID-19 are unvaccinated," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement Friday.

"If you are not vaccinated, please don’t wait until it is too late. Millions of North Carolinians have been safely vaccinated."

DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 60% listed as fully vaccinated.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 57% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.

The latest report also found that unvaccinated individuals were nearly 4.5 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than those vaccinated. Unvaccinated people between 12 and 17 were 6.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 than their vaccinated counterparts.

Forsyth status

Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.

As of noon Friday, Forsyth had 208,005 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 54% of all residents. That includes 190,947 residents — or 50% — considered fully vaccinated.

In Guilford and Mecklenburg counties, 52% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

In Durham County, it's 59%.

In Wake County, 61% of the total population is vaccinated.

Statewide

DHHS reported 8,105 new COVID-19 cases statewide for Thursday, compared with 8,620 on Wednesday, 6,130 on Tuesday, and 4,623 on Monday.

Wednesday’s case count is the highest daily total since 8,914 on Jan. 15.

Cohen said Aug. 18 that the state is “experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started” because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.

“If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49,” Cohen warned.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.19 million COVID-19 cases and 14,319 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 47 from Wednesday.

The latest statewide positive test rate was 12.8%, based on 62,657 tests conducted Wednesday.

For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 14.1%, based on about 1,450 tests conducted Wednesday.

Hospitalizations

In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said about 94% of all COVID-19 related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or  vaccinated individuals who have health conditions.

On Friday, North Carolina had 912 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, the highest that number has ever been.

Statewide, 574 adults were on ventilators, also more than at any other time during the pandemic. 

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccinations, testing events

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health are providing a four-set of $25 gift cards to individuals getting their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The gift cards are available until supplies run out. The offer ends Wednesday.

Vaccination events conducted by the county are scheduled for the following sites:

* Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Triad Minority & Women's Business Expo at Enterprise Conference and Event Center, 1922 S Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Appointments are available at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Vaccination events conducted by other healthcare groups are scheduled for the following sites, but no gift cards are available:

* 8025 North Pointe Blvd., Suite 235: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Novant will reopen on Monday its COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 196 Hanes Mill Circle. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said individuals who are sick, or who are unsure of the level of care they need, can always access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialists 24/7 through a video visit or by calling 844-938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test that can be scheduled at the drive-up testing site outside the Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii residents, tourists feel COVID restrictions

Concerned about COVID-19?

