Forsyth reports 268 new COVID cases Friday. More patients are hospitalized in Triad region than in any other.

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.

The statewide positive test rate was 7.3% from the record 55,326 daily tests conducted Wednesday. The statewide high is 9.2% reported on Nov. 17.

The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24.

The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 9.8% out of a daily record of 2,200 tests on Wednesday. That's down from a record high of 10.1% out of about 1,200 tests on Nov. 19.

Forsyth's positive test percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past five weeks.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has more than doubled — from 175,815 to 354,514 as of noon Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 80.3% from 2,889 to 5,210.

Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 65.1% from 214,684 to 354,514. The death toll is up by 44.4% from 3,608 to 5,210.

