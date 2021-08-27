Forsyth reports 294 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the most the county has seen since January

By comparison, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231 as recently as July 6.

Unvaccinated risks

The surge in most key COVID-19 numbers comes as the state reports unvaccinated people were 15.4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people during the four-week period that ended Aug. 21.

DHHS said there were 29 deaths among the unvaccinated under age 65, compared with one death among vaccinated individuals in the same age range. For those older than 65, there were 30 deaths of unvaccinated individuals compared with seven deaths among vaccinated individuals.

"The vast majority of people dying with COVID-19 are unvaccinated," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement Friday.

"If you are not vaccinated, please don’t wait until it is too late. Millions of North Carolinians have been safely vaccinated."

DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 60% listed as fully vaccinated.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 57% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.