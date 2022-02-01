Forsyth reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths in January as doctors express hope the virus will become more manageable

Forsyth County ended January with five additional COVID-19 related deaths, increasing to 73 the pandemic's record monthly death toll.
The county has had 692 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
However, local public-health officials expressed more confidence Tuesday that the current omicron wave is waning, and the county and state could be nearing the endemic stage of COVID-19.
A virus is typically considered endemic when it hits a predictable and manageable level — essentially reaching the learn-to-live-with-it stage in society.
DHHS' Tuesday report said Forsyth had 250 new cases, compared with 312 on Monday. It is the lowest daily case count in Forsyth since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
By comparison, the record daily case count for Forsyth is 1,318 on Jan. 18. Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 86,463 cases.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Local and state health officials caution that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early February, even as health experts say case numbers appear to be dropping.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 36.6% as of noon Tuesday, down slightly from a record 38.4% on Thursday. The statewide rate was 29.8%.
With Tuesday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 182 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.
That’s up from the 67.6 cases per 100,000 reported as recently as Dec. 31, but down from a pandemic high of 259 cases per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21.
Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.
Signs of improvement
"We're starting to see the first signs of improvement with the omicron wave," Priest said Tuesday.
"Testing sites are starting to slow down due to less demand ... some are down two-thirds from their testing peak of two weeks ago."
That includes Novant's testing site at Hanes Mall. As a result, Novant has discontinued Saturday testing. The Hanes Mall hours remain 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
"Things are still very fluid, and we encourage anyone who is looking for testing to go online to confirm testing site hours or to find an alternative location, "Priest said.
Priest said the Novant markets of the Triad, Charlotte and Wilmington have dropped from a seven-day positive test rate of nearly 50% to the high 30% range in that same two-week period.
He expressed confidence that the declining community spread, coupled with more outpatient therapies for COVID-19, "will lead to an improving outlook over the next few weeks."
“States with higher vaccination rates are moving down more quickly than those with lower vaccination rates,” Priest said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he is confident that community spread of the omicron variant has peaked.
“I would think they would decrease fairly rapidly for a while before reaching a (plateau) on the curve like we saw with delta," Ohl said.
Priest said Novant has not had a confirmed case of the "ba.2" omicron subvariant, but added there is a likelihood it is coming.
Priest said the subvariant could be "a little more contagious" than omicron, "but it doesn't appear any different from omicron in how it behaves. There is no reason to change our approach."
Yet, Priest said he’s not ready to encourage decreasing or eliminating mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
“The tricky part for most communities is ‘what now, when do you stand down’ those precautions,” Priest said. “A lot of people have stood those down on their own already.
“You’re not going to satisfy everybody – you’re going to stop it too soon for some people and too late for others.
“I believe in the next few weeks we’ll see some standing down,” Priest said.
Statewide update
North Carolina reported 8,757 new cases Tuesday, up from 7,327 on Monday, which was the lowest daily total since the onset of the omicron surge. There were 17,213 new cases reported Sunday and 22,383 Saturday.
The record-high statewide case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.43 million cases and 20,817 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 60 from Monday.
There were 4,786 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of noon Tuesday, down 96 from Monday. The pandemic record is 5,158 on Thursday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped over five consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 1,074 COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday, down 13 from the previous report.
"Our hospital census is slowly decreasing, though we're still caring for roughly 700 COVID-19 patients," Priest said, referring to Novant hospitals.
Statewide, 479 patients are on ventilators, including 107 in the Triad region. There were 95 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 21 in the Triad region.
Unvaccinated impact
As of Jan. 22, DHHS reports that 71.6% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, about 83% are unvaccinated.
Priest said more than 90% of Novant's hospitalized COVID-19 patients systemwide are either unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or did not get a booster shot when eligible.
Swift said Forsyth is experiencing breakthrough cases at similar levels to the state but stressed that those individuals are dealing with milder cases, particularly if they had a booster shot.
Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek another test and medical care.
In terms of boosters, Priest said it appears that the majority of individuals who were fully vaccinated also got a booster shot when they became eligible.
He said recommendations to get boosted to better ward off omicron don't seem to be appealing to the unvaccinated.
"There doesn't seem to be a ton of movement either way at this point," Priest said.
