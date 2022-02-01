Forsyth reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths in January as doctors express hope the virus will become more manageable

Priest said the Novant markets of the Triad, Charlotte and Wilmington have dropped from a seven-day positive test rate of nearly 50% to the high 30% range in that same two-week period.

He expressed confidence that the declining community spread, coupled with more outpatient therapies for COVID-19, "will lead to an improving outlook over the next few weeks."

“States with higher vaccination rates are moving down more quickly than those with lower vaccination rates,” Priest said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he is confident that community spread of the omicron variant has peaked.

“I would think they would decrease fairly rapidly for a while before reaching a (plateau) on the curve like we saw with delta," Ohl said.

Priest said Novant has not had a confirmed case of the "ba.2" omicron subvariant, but added there is a likelihood it is coming.

Priest said the subvariant could be "a little more contagious" than omicron, "but it doesn't appear any different from omicron in how it behaves. There is no reason to change our approach."