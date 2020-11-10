Forsyth reports 8 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. It's the highest daily total of the pandemic.

Forsyth County has experienced its largest daily count of COVID-19 related deaths, with eight reported Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The previous highest daily death counts in Forsyth were five each reported on June 4 and Sept. 15.
The overall Forsyth death toll is at 137 as of noon Tuesday.
There were 106 new cases reported for Forsyth, raising the overall total to 10,156.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
DHHS listed Friday that Moore Magnet Elementary School in Winston-Salem has a current outbreak of six staff members and a student. The high school section of UNC School of the Arts remains listed with an outbreak of five students and no staff.
DHHS's next update on child care and school COVID-19 outbreaks is scheduled for release at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The 157 cases reported for Forsyth on Sunday was the second-highest daily count. Forsyth's record high case number was 162 on June 1.
The county has experienced 16 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a COVID-19 update press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Statewide update
North Carolina is quickly approaching the threshold of 300,000 cases after 2,582 were reported Tuesday. The statewide case count is at 297.442.
The latest daily high was set Friday at 2,908, followed by 2,676 reported Saturday.
Since Oct. 15, 11 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
There were 45 coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday for an overall total of 4,660. A pandemic-high of 67 was reported Nov. 3.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 69.2% from 175,815 to 297,442 as of noon Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 61.3% from 2,889 to 4,660.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 38.5% from 214,684 to 297,442. The death toll is up by 29.1% from 3,608 to 4,660.
