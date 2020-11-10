Forsyth reports 8 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. It's the highest daily total of the pandemic.

Forsyth County has experienced its largest daily count of COVID-19 related deaths, with eight reported Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The previous highest daily death counts in Forsyth were five each reported on June 4 and Sept. 15.

The overall Forsyth death toll is at 137 as of noon Tuesday.

There were 106 new cases reported for Forsyth, raising the overall total to 10,156.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

DHHS listed Friday that Moore Magnet Elementary School in Winston-Salem has a current outbreak of six staff members and a student. The high school section of UNC School of the Arts remains listed with an outbreak of five students and no staff.

DHHS's next update on child care and school COVID-19 outbreaks is scheduled for release at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The 157 cases reported for Forsyth on Sunday was the second-highest daily count. Forsyth's record high case number was 162 on June 1.