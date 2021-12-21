Forsyth reports additional COVID-19 related death. New cases remain at elevated levels.

As a result, Cohen said daily case counts fueled by omicron could climb significantly higher than those in the surges attributed to the delta variant.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to several local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

Cooper, Cohen and incoming Health Secretary Kody Kinsley stressed that vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should get tested before attending family gatherings over the Christmas and New Year's holiday periods.

They expressed concern in particular for children under age 5, those over age 65, and those who are immunocompromised or have other underlying health conditions.

Cohen and Cooper continue to push messages about vaccinations, booster shots, testing and mask wearing indoors in an effort to slow COVID-19's community spread heading into 2022.

"Those are the things we want people to do right now. These are the best safety precautions," Cooper said.