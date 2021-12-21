Forsyth reports additional COVID-19 related death. New cases remain at elevated levels.

Community spread of COVID-19 in Forsyth County remains elevated with 125 new cases and an additional death reported Tuesday by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The county has had 377 COVID-19 related deaths so far in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020.
Overall, Forsyth has had a total of 56,752 cases. In recent weeks, Forsyth’s daily new-case count has ranged from 40 to a nine-week high of 169, reported Dec. 2.
The positive test rate in Forsyth was at 9.2% as of noon Tuesday, which is below the statewide rate of 10.3%.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift expects the county's daily case count to remain elevated through Christmas and New Year’s, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 487 COVID-19 patients, up 29 from Monday.
The region and the Charlotte metro area (with 458 cases) have the most COVID-19 related patients of the 1,682 reported for the state as of noon Tuesday. The latest statewide hospitalization total is the highest daily count since 1,705 on Oct. 21.
According to DHHS as of Dec. 16, unvaccinated individuals represented 83% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 89% of COVID-019 ICU patients statewide.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that all 99 of the local COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Omicron warning
North Carolina could return to waves of 10,000-plus daily cases of COVID-19 — primarily the omicron variant — in the next two to six weeks, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen warned Monday.
At the state's peak in January, new COVID-19 cases numbered around 11,500 daily.
Cohen said most of the state's major healthcare systems already have patients infected with the more contagious variant.
"Omicron is beginning to spread rapidly and is expected to cause the highest rates of COVID-19 infections of the pandemic in the coming weeks," Cohen said as part of a secretarial advisory released Monday.
"The omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus."
As a result, Cohen said daily case counts fueled by omicron could climb significantly higher than those in the surges attributed to the delta variant.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to several local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Cooper, Cohen and incoming Health Secretary Kody Kinsley stressed that vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should get tested before attending family gatherings over the Christmas and New Year's holiday periods.
They expressed concern in particular for children under age 5, those over age 65, and those who are immunocompromised or have other underlying health conditions.
Cohen and Cooper continue to push messages about vaccinations, booster shots, testing and mask wearing indoors in an effort to slow COVID-19's community spread heading into 2022.
"Those are the things we want people to do right now. These are the best safety precautions," Cooper said.
Cooper said that "we're not at the point of any of those statewide requirements" in terms masks mandate or reinstating restrictions on public gatherings.
Cooper said any COVID-19 variant "is deadly for the unvaccinated."
"Many people are going to get infected, including those who are vaccinated," Cooper said.
"The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated is how sick you get. Vaccinated, particularly boosted, people are so much safer."
Statewide update
There were 2,894 cases reported Tuesday by DHHS, following 2,892 on Monday, 3,584 Sunday and 4,165 Saturday.
The last time the daily case count was higher than Saturday’s report was 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 16 COVID-related deaths reported between 12:30 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday. There have been 1.6 million cases and 19,183 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS said Monday that 9% of all COVID-19 related deaths in N.C. so far in 2021, or 993 out of 11,066, involved fully vaccinated individuals — most of whom had immunocompromised conditions.
The rest are either unvaccinated or individuals who did not complete a full vaccine regimen before dying.
As of noon Tuesday, 2.22 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.66 million with the two-dose regimen and 467,174 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Tuesday, 224,739 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 60%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376