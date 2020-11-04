Forsyth reports four additional COVID-19 deaths.

Since Oct. 15, seven daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.

Key numbers

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 13, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.

There was a 7.4% positive rate out of Monday's 25,870 tests in North Carolina.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,186 as of noon Wednesday, up 11 from Tuesday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 60.8% from 175,815 to 282,802 as of noon Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 56% from 2,889 to 4,507.