Forsyth reports four additional COVID-19 deaths.

Forsyth County reported four new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the county total to 125, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
The daily high for deaths in Forsyth is five, reported on June 4 and Sept. 15.
Forsyth reported 100 new COVID-19 cases. following a two-week low of 47 reported Tuesday.
The Forsyth case count is at 9,436 overall. The county has experienced 11 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1
Meanwhile, statewide DHHS reported 2,425 new cases and 50 additional deaths. The 67 deaths reported Tuesday are a statewide daily high for the pandemic.
The statewide totals as of noon Wednesday are 282,202 cases and 4,507 deaths.
DHHS reported Tuesday there has been another COVID-19 outbreak at a child care facility, this one a Foundations Early Learning Center site at 251 E. 7th St. in Winston-Salem involving four staff members and two children.
Also on Tuesday, DHHS listed as concluded the outbreak at long-term care facility Accordius Health of Clemmons, which had 38 resident cases, including nine deaths, and eight staff cases.
The statewide daily case total of 2,425 reported Wednesday is down from 2,507 reported on Sunday and 2,805 reported on Saturday. The record high for the pandemic was 2,885 reported on Oct. 29.
Since Oct. 15, seven daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
Key numbers
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 13, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 7.4% positive rate out of Monday's 25,870 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,186 as of noon Wednesday, up 11 from Tuesday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 60.8% from 175,815 to 282,802 as of noon Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 56% from 2,889 to 4,507.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 31.7% from 214,684 to 282,802. The death toll is up by 24.9% from 3,608 to 4,507.
Local updates
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday: 8,071 out of 9,436, or 85.5%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday: 1,240.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest day available): 246,318, or 88.6%.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Monday (latest day available): 5.7% out of about 750 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Tuesday: 327, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
About 97% of hospitals in the state submitted their COVID-19 case and death totals by Wednesday's 7:30 a.m. deadline, along with 100% in the Triad region.
DHHS reported there were 24,025 tests statewide Tuesday, raising the overall total to 4.17 million.
