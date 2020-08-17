Forsyth County had its lowest daily COVID-19 case count in three months over the weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
However, there may be caveats about the overall Forsyth and statewide COVID-19 data given a significantly lower amount of testing over the weekend.
DHHS reported nine new cases for Forsyth on Sunday, which followed 36 cases Friday and 39 cases Saturday. The total number of cases was at 5,561 as of noon Monday.
The last time Forsyth's number of daily cases was in single digits was May 15, when five new cases were reported.
Officials with Forsyth Department of Public Health did not provide comment in Monday's report. Joshua Swift, the county's health director, could not be immediately reached for comment on what the lower case count may mean for Forsyth.
During August, new daily cases in Forsyth have ranged from nine to 65 after being at 88 as recently as July 31.
Statewide, DHHS reported 564 new cases Sunday and one additional death for a total of 2,348.
Although there were 626 new cases on Aug. 10, the daily case count has exceeded 1,000 all but two days over the past month.
The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18. The overall statewide case total is 145,516.
There were 10,302 tests conducted statewide Sunday, representing at least a one-month low.
During August, the daily testing range has been between 10,302 on Sunday and 31,676 on Thursday.
The death toll in Forsyth remained at 56 over the weekend.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 12:15 p.m. Monday, 4,814 residents were counted as recovered and there were 691 residents with active cases. It's is the lowest active case count since 623 on May 30.
Guilford County has reported 5,974 cases since mid-March, including 15 new cases Sunday. The number of deaths was unchanged at 158.
There have been at least 22,850 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.7% of statewide cases. There have been at least 367 reported deaths in the region, representing 15.6% of the statewide total.
N.C. updates
DHHS said 980 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with illnesses related to COVID-19, up 46 from Sunday.
It is the first time since July 7 that there have been fewer than 1,000 hospitalizations.
However, DHHS cautioned Monday that "hospitalization data from a large health system were not received by the deadline for today’s report, so hospitalization numbers will look artificially low for both the state and the Mountain Area Healthcare Preparedness Coalition region."
DHHS said 81% of hospitals statewide reported COVID-19 data Monday, including just 31% from the Mountain Area region that has Mission Hospital as its largest system.
On Aug. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time, until Sept. 11, to allow selective reopenings to begin, such as in K-12 public schools.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper calls a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22. Private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys, gyms and other businesses remain closed under the restrictions.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Thursday that, overall, the five metrics have either stabilized or are on slight downward trends so far in August, although still at elevated levels.
The percentage of positive cases has been in the 5% to 7% range in the past two weeks. Cohen has said a sustained 5% positive rate could signal the state is moving in the right direction.
Cohen said testing turnaround times have improved to a two- to three-day window in more instances.
She cautioned it is too early to say the state has experienced the worst from COVID-19.
"Overall, our trends tell the story of sacrifice and hard work that has allowed us to see the start of decline in our key metrics," Cohen said.
"But remember, this progress is fragile as more people will be in close contact, which means the potential for viral spread."
Cohen stressed the importance of North Carolinians getting a flu shot when available before or soon after the 2020-21 flu season officially begins Oct. 1.
