Forsyth reports two more COVID-19 related deaths, 162 new cases

The death tolls in Forsyth County and statewide continue to increase in relation to the heightened community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Forsyth recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths, among of the 71 deaths reported statewide Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth also recorded 162 new cases.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 45,059 cases and 474 COVID-19-related deaths.

Since Aug. 20, there have been 4,312 new cases and 353 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

In the past two weeks, that age range has gone from about 20% of new cases to 29%. Statewide, about 33% of new cases statewide are in that age range.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools were reported with 1,382 cases for the period of Sept. 3-9, according to www.nc-covid.org, which is compiled by Carolina Demography.

Swift said most of the COVID-19 cases are being brought into K-12 schools and then circulating among students.