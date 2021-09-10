Forsyth reports two more COVID-19 related deaths, 162 new cases

The death tolls in Forsyth County and statewide continue to increase in relation to the heightened community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Forsyth recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths, among of the 71 deaths reported statewide Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth also recorded 162 new cases.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 45,059 cases and 474 COVID-19-related deaths.
Since Aug. 20, there have been 4,312 new cases and 353 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
In the past two weeks, that age range has gone from about 20% of new cases to 29%. Statewide, about 33% of new cases statewide are in that age range.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools were reported with 1,382 cases for the period of Sept. 3-9, according to www.nc-covid.org, which is compiled by Carolina Demography.
Swift said most of the COVID-19 cases are being brought into K-12 schools and then circulating among students.
Public health officials have pointed to extracurricular school activities, such as sports, and students gathering together off-campus as key factors.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said it remains unclear whether the delta variant is more contagious in children. He said the longer it takes to figure it out, the less likely that it is a factor.
Swift said it will take another week or so to determine "whether we'll have a bump" in local cases as a result of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Statewide
On Friday, the state reported 5,877 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,290 on Thursday.
For comparison, North Carolina’s 8,620 cases on Aug. 25 marked the highest number of new cases recorded since January.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.28 million COVID-19 cases and 15,075 deaths.
As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.
As of noon Friday, DHHS listed 3,756 COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide, down 59 from Thursday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a limited basis.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has a combined 922 COVID-19 patients, up six from Thursday.
As of noon Friday, North Carolina had 909 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. The Aug. 30 count of 941 was the highest that total has ever been.
Statewide, 638 patients were on ventilators, down 10 from the 649 reported Thursday, which represents an all-time high.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said more than 90% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have health conditions.
Vaccinations
DHHS says 67% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That includes the 62% of adult North Carolinians listed as fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 60% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
About 4.95 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 402,697 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Friday, Forsyth had 215,035 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 56% of all residents. That includes 197,708 residents — or 52% of all residents — considered fully vaccinated.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 12.1%, based on 50,997 tests conducted Wednesday.
For Forsyth, the most recent positive test rate was 13.5%.
Governor's response
Gov. Roy Cooper said during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference that he considers the vaccines "God-given" as he continued to stress vaccinations as the best path out of the pandemic rather than reinstating statewide restrictions.
However, Cooper again said "all options are on the table" in potential responses if the numbers get much worse.
"We know that keeping kids learning in the classroom is the most important thing for our students right now," Cooper said.
"Getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public indoor settings and following the science is what we need to do."
Cooper praised the 109 public school districts that have chosen indoor mask-mandate protocols, up from 74 districts in mid-August.
On Sept. 1, in accordance with Cooper's executive order No. 224, state cabinet agencies started requiring state employees to verify that they have been vaccinated, with weekly testing and required masking required for people who don't comply.
Cooper also praised businesses that are requiring vaccines for employees. His comments came before President Joe Biden announced an executive order mandating vaccinations or weekly testing for all private employers with more than 100 workers.
