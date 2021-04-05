Forsyth reports two more COVID-19 related deaths

Forsyth County had two additional COVID-19 related deaths over the Easter holiday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
DHHS did not issue a report because of the Good Friday holiday. It has halted daily updates on the weekend.
State offices were closed Friday, which means Monday's report covers four days.
Forsyth has had 363 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, including 16 in March and two so far in April.
Since Thursday, 190 cases have been reported since Thursday, including 47 reported Monday, for an overall total of 33,598.
Forsyth’s new daily case counts have remained below 100 for 35 consecutive days.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
“In Forsyth County, we’re in a comfortable zone — not going up, but not going down,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday.
Statewide
Leading up to the Easter holiday period, Triad and statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations had been on the rise, with 985 reported on Thursday.
However, statewide hospitalizations decreased each of the past four days, with 907 reported Monday.
The statewide daily hospitalization count has been below 1,000 for 28 consecutive days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 172 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday.
Although the region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 21 weeks, the Charlotte area had 245 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday.
There were 6,401 new cases statewide over the past four days, with 2,076 reported Friday, 1,889 reported Saturday, 1,382 reported Sunday and 1,054 reported Monday.
Monday's count is the lowest daily total since 893 on March 13. The overall total for the pandemic is 922,560.
There were 39 additional deaths reported statewide over the period for an overall total of 12,173.
The statewide positive test rate was at 6% based on 26,004 tests performed Saturday. It's the highest daily level since 6.8% on March 14.
The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 — the lowest since last May.
For Forsyth, the positive rate was 3.1% based on 450 tests performed Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Caution alert
The increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed the coronavirus remains a threat even though some social gathering restrictions were lifted March 16.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health have issued a joint statement “reminding patients and visitors to continue taking precautionary measures that are known to help limit the spread of COVID-19, such as masking and social distancing, while visiting hospitals and medical clinics, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.”
The three healthcare groups will combine Saturday for the largest local one-day mass-vaccination event in Forsyth to date. The clinic will be held at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd., and at Novant's Hanes Mall site.
Appointments can be made for the fairgrounds at beatcovid.wakehealth.edu/preregistrationWSFG410.cfm and at Hanes Mall at www.GetVaccinated.org.
Every North Carolinian over age 18 becomes eligible for vaccination on Wednesday. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 16 and 17 without the need for parental approval.
Ohl said he remains concerned that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon as more individuals are traveling, whether for Easter or other events, as well as more cases of a variant.
Ohl said there would be several reasons behind the recent increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk,” such as bars and restaurants.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., has said the concern is “how dramatic that uptick could be. ... We need a few more weeks to get more people vaccinated.”
Vaccinations
As of noon Monday, at least 165,654 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 95,975 adults receiving the first dose, or about 25.1% of county residents, and 69,679 receiving both doses, or 18.2% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 5.21 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.4 million by medical providers and 806,089 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 3.14 million and 1.92 million, respectively, as of Tuesday.
There have been 141,561 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 38.4% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 25.2% both doses.
