Forsyth reports two more COVID-19 related deaths

Every North Carolinian over age 18 becomes eligible for vaccination on Wednesday. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 16 and 17 without the need for parental approval.

Ohl said he remains concerned that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon as more individuals are traveling, whether for Easter or other events, as well as more cases of a variant.

Ohl said there would be several reasons behind the recent increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk,” such as bars and restaurants.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., has said the concern is “how dramatic that uptick could be. ... We need a few more weeks to get more people vaccinated.”

Vaccinations

As of noon Monday, at least 165,654 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 95,975 adults receiving the first dose, or about 25.1% of county residents, and 69,679 receiving both doses, or 18.2% of the county’s population.